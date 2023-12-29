Departures to rise after new year – BI

222 SHARES Share Tweet

THE daily departures will rise to 40 thousand a day after the new year.

This projection was made by Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco, who said that arrivals remain high after Christmas, and shared that they have recorded as high as 57 thousand arrivals in a day.

The BI also processed around 30 thousand departures a day post-Christmas.

This brings the total arrivals to 1.48M and total departures to 750 thousand for the month of December.

Tansingco reported that so far, no major incidents or concerns have been noted during their operations during the peak season.

“We hope the smooth operations continue until the new year when most of those who celebrated Christmas here go back home,” he said.

He added: “We project that the numbers will change after new year, when OFWs and former Filipinos who came home for the holidays go back to their work and residence abroad.”