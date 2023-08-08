DepCom’s statements are ‘Unauthorized, have no basis’ – BI Commissioner Tansingco

305 SHARES Share Tweet

“UNAUTHORIZED and baseless.”

This was how Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco on Tuesday slammed news that the agency is eyeing amnesty for illegal aliens.

The news was attributed to BI Deputy Commissioner Daniel Laogan, stating that a planned amnesty is on the way and that a draft proposal has been submitted to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“No such proposal has been submitted by the BI. We are an implementing agency and amnesty would require a new law passed by Congress,” Tansingco said.

Laogan was also quoted saying that amnesty is on its way, with a projected income of P2 billion from penalties and fines and that there are approximately 500,000 illegal aliens currently in the country. Laogan is the last Deputy Commissioner to be appointed to the BI. He previously served as president of the Chinese Filipino Business Club Inc. and Senior Adviser of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc.

“Such statements are unauthorized and figures are baseless. His statements are careless and dangerous…in fact, we have received prior information that there are unscrupulous groups on social messaging apps already selling slots for this supposed amnesty, hence we reiterate that no such thing is on the table,” Tansingco stressed.

Tansingco is currently in Thailand as Head of the Philippine delegation in an ASEAN meeting of immigration departments and heads of consular affairs.