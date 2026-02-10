Home>News>Provincial>DEPDev-DOST Partnership Aligns and Strengthens Region 1 RDI Directions
Provincial

DEPDev-DOST Partnership Aligns and Strengthens Region 1 RDI Directions

Journal Online3
DEPDev-DOST Partnership
Representatives from DEPDev RO1 led by Division Chief John F. Gagucas (second from left) and representatives from DOST RO1 led by Regional Director Teresita A. Tabaog (third from left)

The Department of Economy, Planning and Development Regional Office 1 (DEPDEv RO1) held a levelling and alignment meeting with the Department of Science and Technology Regional Office 1 (DOST RO1) on February 2, 2026 at the DOST-Multi-Purpose Hall, City of San Fernando, La Union. The activity aimed to review accomplishments, harmonize efforts and ensure that the policy directions of the Regional Research, Development and Innovation Committee-1 (RRDIC-1) remain consistent with the updated national and regional Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) thrusts and priorities as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan, National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD), and the Regional Development Plan (RDP).

DOST RO1 Director Teresita A. Tabaog, Chairperson of the RRDIC-1 emphasized the importance of the meeting as a platform to reinforce coordination, promote strategic RDI program/project implementation, enhance the regional innovation ecosystem, and strengthen results-oriented initiatives across member agencies and relevant stakeholders.

DEPDev-DOST Partnership
DOST RO1 Director Tabaog providing updates on the previous RRDIC-1 accomplishments and recommendations to the 2026 RRDIC-1 Work Program and Policy Agenda

Key agenda items included the presentation of the RRDIC-1 2022-2025 Accomplishments, which highlighted major milestones, innovative initiatives, and collaborative undertakings that advanced RDI in the region. The Committee also discussed the RRDIC-1 2026 Work Program and Policy Agenda, outlining priority programs, proposed policy actions and strategies to accelerate innovation, enhance technology adoption and foster evidence-based planning and decision- making in Region 1. The meeting further opened discussions on the Filipinnovation Awards and Innovation Grants that the Committee can help advance, including possible future endorsement and support for promising innovators and innovation-ready solutions in the region.

DEPDev-DOST Partnership
DEPDEv and DOST representatives engaged in discussions on promoting the strategic implementation of RDI programs and projects, while strengthening results oriented efforts across member agencies and key stakeholders

The meeting further served as an avenue for both offices to establish a shared commitment of their roles and responsibilities following the 2025 RDC-1 reorganization, ensuring smoother coordination in the implementation of RRDIC-1 activities.

The RRDIC-1 reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a dynamic, coordinated, and future ready RDI environment that supports the vision of a Resilient, All inclusive, Competitive, and Healthy (REACH) Region 1.

 

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Mambajao adopts MoCCoV
Provincial

Mambajao adopts first DOST-funded disaster command vehicle in Mindanao

Journal Online
The local government of Mambajao in the province of Camiguin adopted the first Department of Science and Technology-funded Mobile Command
STCIEERD
Technology

STCIEERD successfully conducts two-day Innovation Horizons Seminar-Workshop

Journal Online
The Southern Tagalog Consortium for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (STCIEERD) successfully conducted the two-day Seminar-Workshop on
MoCCoV Challenge
Provincial

LGU Mambajao wins first prize in Mobile Command and Control Vehicle (MoCCoV) Challenge at ISCENE 2024

Journal Online
In a display of exemplary emergency response capabilities, LGU Mambajao of Camiguin emerged as the champion in the 1st Mobile
DOST and BukSU to boost Talaandig musical drum-making
Datu Wayway Saway gives his message of gratitude for the support Talaandig Artist Organization (TAO) receives from DOST 10 and BukSU.
Lifestyle

DOST, BukSU to boost Talaandig tribe’s musical drum-making

Journal Online
The Department of Science and Technology in Region X, in partnership with Bukidnon State University (BukSU) is set to boost