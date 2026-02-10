DEPDev-DOST Partnership Aligns and Strengthens Region 1 RDI Directions

Representatives from DEPDev RO1 led by Division Chief John F. Gagucas (second from left) and representatives from DOST RO1 led by Regional Director Teresita A. Tabaog (third from left)

Representatives from DEPDev RO1 led by Division Chief John F. Gagucas (second from left) and representatives from DOST RO1 led by Regional Director Teresita A. Tabaog (third from left)

The Department of Economy, Planning and Development Regional Office 1 (DEPDEv RO1) held a levelling and alignment meeting with the Department of Science and Technology Regional Office 1 (DOST RO1) on February 2, 2026 at the DOST-Multi-Purpose Hall, City of San Fernando, La Union. The activity aimed to review accomplishments, harmonize efforts and ensure that the policy directions of the Regional Research, Development and Innovation Committee-1 (RRDIC-1) remain consistent with the updated national and regional Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) thrusts and priorities as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan, National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD), and the Regional Development Plan (RDP).

DOST RO1 Director Teresita A. Tabaog, Chairperson of the RRDIC-1 emphasized the importance of the meeting as a platform to reinforce coordination, promote strategic RDI program/project implementation, enhance the regional innovation ecosystem, and strengthen results-oriented initiatives across member agencies and relevant stakeholders.

Key agenda items included the presentation of the RRDIC-1 2022-2025 Accomplishments, which highlighted major milestones, innovative initiatives, and collaborative undertakings that advanced RDI in the region. The Committee also discussed the RRDIC-1 2026 Work Program and Policy Agenda, outlining priority programs, proposed policy actions and strategies to accelerate innovation, enhance technology adoption and foster evidence-based planning and decision- making in Region 1. The meeting further opened discussions on the Filipinnovation Awards and Innovation Grants that the Committee can help advance, including possible future endorsement and support for promising innovators and innovation-ready solutions in the region.

The meeting further served as an avenue for both offices to establish a shared commitment of their roles and responsibilities following the 2025 RDC-1 reorganization, ensuring smoother coordination in the implementation of RRDIC-1 activities.

The RRDIC-1 reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a dynamic, coordinated, and future ready RDI environment that supports the vision of a Resilient, All inclusive, Competitive, and Healthy (REACH) Region 1.