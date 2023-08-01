DepEd urged: Charge laptop deal officials, contractors

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A network of digital advocates urged the Department of Education to file charges against former and present DepEd officials and the contractors involved in the Celeron laptop mess.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said that DepEd should ensure that the involved parties in the anomalous celeron laptop deal will face the music and be held accountable.

“DepEd should file apropriate charges against those involved in the celeron laptop mess after they put the government and the taxpayers in a disadvantageous position. Their actions should not be tolerated.”

It can be recalled that the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management supplied the Department of Education with Celeron-powered laptops priced at P58,000 from Sunwest Construction and Development Corporation, LDLA Marketing and Trading, Inc. and VST ECS Philippines.

Netizens, cause-oriented groups and lawmakers immediately placed DepEd, PS-DBM and the contractors on notice as they have noticed that more powerful laptops can be purchased that are cheaper than the price of the celeron laptops.

Gustilo also said that with the plan of the education department to institutionalize blended learning, the filing of charges against those involved in the anomalous deal will send a clear message to all parties that wish to participate in the procurement of equipments for the government.”

“If DepEd decides to sue Sunwest, LDLA, and VST ECS, this will send the message loud and clear to other companies whose intentions is to unfairly enrich themselves, at the expense of the taxpayers money: clean up your act or lose all opportunities from us. It is the only way to show that the government takes these issues seriously, without fear nor favor to the individuals involved.”

Gustilo added that the filing of charges against individuals, including former DepEd and PS-DBM officials, and the suppliers involved in the laptop mess will comply with the intention of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to curb corruption. In his 2023 State of The Nation Address, President Marcos said that they cannot tolerate corruption and incompetence in government.

“It is only prudent that DepEd files charges against those involved in the deal. The suppliers and all parties to the joint venture should be blacklisted and held accountable for patent illegal acts and collusion to defraud government. This will also be in compliance with the President’s campaign against corruption and incompetence in the government.”

Reference: Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys, National Campaigner