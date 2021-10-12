Exciting destinations and new adventures await you with airasia Thrills!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila – Fasten your seatbelts and enjoy the thrill and adventure of visiting your favorite travel destinations as AirAsia Philippines brings you its newest web series – airasia Thrills!

airasia Thrills will take viewers to captivating landscapes and uncharted territories as they set foot in Zamboanga, Bohol, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao and General Santos. It will also boost the viewers’ excitement and adrenaline, and leave them breathless as the show features extreme activities such as Vinta racing, cross-country motorbiking, scuba diving, free diving, windsurfing, White water rafting and deep-sea fishing.

Hosted by AirAsia Philippines First Officer Rod de Lara and Senior Cabin Crew Bien Geronimo both of whom are avid triathletes, airasia Thrills is also expected to push the guest influencers to their limit as they challenge themselves with different tasks which are related to the different destinations.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “This new web series will definitely make you want to travel again as our thrill-seeking hosts take you to different kinds of adventure. We believe that traveling is good for our mental health and rediscovery of activities, food and places will complete your thirst for traveling in the new normal. And for those still staying at home, we got you covered as airasia Thrills will take you virtually to different tourist destinations in the Philippines.”

“Now that COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) and some provinces have gone down, we are sure that most Filipinos are eager to travel but don’t know where to start. airasia Thrills will give them a sneak peak of what to do and where to go. We hope that AirAsia Thrills will not only thrill them, but fire their enthusiasm in completing their bucket list”, Dailisan added.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) is expected to downgrade the Alert Level in the NCR following the decrease on COVID-19 cases. Subsequently, the Department of Tourism (DOT) has allowed the travel of vaccinated individuals below 18 years old and fully vaccinated senior citizens, subject to health and travel restrictions of their destination.

Meanwhile, other local government units such as Cebu, Negros Occidental, Tacloban, Butuan and Guimaras are no longer requiring a negative RT-PCR test result for incoming fully vaccinated visitors.

airasia Thrills is available on our Facebook page – airasia Super App and Youtube channel – airasia Super App starting October 2021 to January 2022.

AirAsia was recently awarded as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the world and in Asia for the 12th consecutive year by international airport and airline review and ranking site Skytrax. AirAsia Group is also among the top airlines worldwide to achieve the top 7/7 rating for being Covid-19 safe by the aviation experts at Airlineratings.com.