Detailed Design of 37.60-Km Laguna Lakeshore Road Network Project to Start in December

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced the start this December 2021 of the detailed engineering design (D.E.D.) for the proposed Laguna Lakeshore Road Network Project (LLRN).

This after DPWH Acting Secretary Roger G. Mercado with Undersecretary for Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations Emil K. Sadain; UPMO Roads Management Cluster 2 Project Director Sharif Madsmo H. Hasim; and Department Chief Accountant Mary Antoinette Z. Puno signed on November 22, 2021 the Consultant’s Services Contract for the D.E.D. of LLRN Project – Phase 1, a new road network at the western side of the Laguna Lake connecting Lower Bicutan, Taguig City and Calamba City, Laguna with a main alignment of 37.60 kilometers.

This early, the millions of Filipinos are excited to witness and see how this new road project will change lives, said Secretary Mercado.

The parties to the contract agreement to conduct the D.E.D. are Dr. Jovito Santos of Lead Consultant CTI Engineering International (CTII) Co., Ltd.; Junichiro Minobe of Chodai Co., Ltd.; Takashi Sato of Oriental Consultants Global Co., Ltd.; and Tenkoh Yoshida of Nippon Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd with CTII President & CEO Takahiro Mishina and DPWH UPMO Overall Project Manager for Asian Development Bank (ADB) Projects Soledad R. Florencio as witnesses. These companies are first ranked joint venture firm in the procurement on August 25, 2021 of Consultancy Services for the D.E.D..

The ceremonial signing of Consultancy Contract was also attended by Country Director for the Philippines Mr. Kelly Bird and Southeast Asia Project Officer Mr. Shuji Kimura of ADB; LLRN Team Leader Project Manager Zenaida B. Mauhay; Project Manager Sol Abasa; and other officer of Associate Firms Angel Lazaro and Associates International, DCCD Engineering Corporation, TCGI Engineers, and KRC Environmental Services.

According to Undersecretary Sadain – President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s designated Chief Implementer of Build, Build, Build (BBB) Program, the start of LLRN D.E.D. is another significant development in one (1) of the Department’s flagship infrastructure projects.

The LLRN Project will strengthen road transport efficiency towards Metro Manila and neighboring regions and will provide added opportunities to stakeholders – more jobs will be created; traffic will be decongested; movement of goods and services will be a lot easier; and so much more benefits, said Undersecretary Sadain.

Under the contract agreement amounting ₱135.485 Million, the D.E.D. will be carried out for 15 months between December 2021 to February 2023.

The D.E.D. will be funded by an additional financing of the ADB’s Infrastructure Preparation and Innovation Facility (IPIF) under loan number 3886-PHI.

Upon strong representation of DPWH-UPMO, LLRN Project was approved by the NEDA ICC – Technical Board on March 17, 2021, and by the NEDA ICC – Cabinet Committee on September 27, 2021. The project was approved by the NEDA Board through an Ad Referendum on October 18, 2021.

The Laguna Lakeshore Road Network Project – Phase I with a main alignment of 37.60 kilometer includes eight (8) interchanges in Sucat, Alabang, Tunasan, San Pedro/Binan, Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, and Calamba.

This two-lane primary road consists of 11.80 km viaduct from Lower Bicutan to Muntinlupa, and 25.80 km combination of onshore viaduct and embankment from Muntinlupa to Calamba.

The project will also consider the planned developments introduced by various local government units along its proposed alignment.

It will feature an additional one (1) lane in each direction from Sucat, Muntinlupa to Sta. Rosa, Laguna; a cycling track and promenade from Tunasan, Muntinlupa to San Pedro, Laguna.

