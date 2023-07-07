Developments in Cotabato Airport discussed by concerned agencies

(middle) DOTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista and (right) CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo, together with BAA Director General Roslaine L. Macao-Maniri, Deputy Director General for Administration Atty. Danjun G. Lucas, and representatives from BARMM, and CAAP-ADMS (JERRY S. TAN)

(middle) DOTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista and (right) CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo, together with BAA Director General Roslaine L. Macao-Maniri, Deputy Director General for Administration Atty. Danjun G. Lucas, and representatives from BARMM, and CAAP-ADMS (JERRY S. TAN)

A joint meeting was held by concerned government agencies aimed at ensuring the smooth progress of the construction and highlighting the significance of the ongoing repairs and expansion of Cotabato Airport.in enhancing safety and improving travel for the riding public.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director General Manuel Antonio. Tamayo convened with Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista and BARMM officials including Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) Minister Paisalin P. Tago, Bangsamoro Airport Authority (BAA) Director General Roslaine L. Macao-Maniri on Thursday, July 6, 2023,met where they discussed the said project and reaffirmed their commitment to the project by deploying a team of engineers on-site to oversee the construction activities. This proactive approach will ensure that the ongoing projects are carried out according to the scheduled timeline.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the runway closure at Cotabato Airport is a necessary step to improve and enhance safety for the passengers. DG Tamayo said that uneven runways pose potential hazards and compromise the safety of those traveling through the airport.

In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) C0643/23 issued by CAAP, Runway 10/28 is closed due work in progress (asphalt overlay and repainting of runway markings) from July 6, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.until 4 p.m. of August 18, 2023.

One of the significant developments discussed during the meeting was the expansion of the Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at Cotabato Airport. This expansion project, amounting to P45,542,082.01, is expected to be completed by August 30, 2023 which covers civil, architectural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing works.

Apolonio said that with the completion of the PTB expansion, the airport’s capacity will be increased, accommodating 360 passengers at any given time, compared to its previous capacity of 250 passengers. This expansion will alleviate congestion and provide a more comfortable environment for travelers.

“The CAAP and DOTr remain dedicated to their mission of providing safe and reliable air travel services to the Filipino people. The repairs and expansion at Cotabato Airport are a part of CAAP and DOTr’s commitment to meet the highest safety standards in its airports, delivering a safe, secured, and comfortable airport experience,” he added.