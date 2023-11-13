DFA: 77 Pinoys return home from Gaza

194 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that a total of 77 Filipinos have returned to the Philippines from Gaza.

This follows the repatriation of the second batch of Filipinos also from Gaza, on Sunday night.

DFA Usec.Eduardo de Vega said there are 14 other Filipinos who are now in Cairo and are slated to come home on Tuesday.

Based on latest records, a total of 111 Filipinos have already left Gaza from the original 137.

Meanwhile, the DFA said the government has given Palestine nationals one- month visas, particularly those who are married to Filipino women who flew home from Gaza.

The DFA said it is now up to the Bureau of Immigration and the Department of Justice whether or not to extend the visas of the said Palestines.

Of the second batch that arrived in the country, seven are Palestines while 41 were Filipinos.

As of this writing, the repatriates are resting in a hotel which had been designated to accept those who are able to escape the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.