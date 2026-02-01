Home>News>Metro>DHSUD, SHFC inspect housing projects in Caloocan, Valenzuela
DHSUD, SHFC inspect housing projects in Caloocan, Valenzuela

DHSUD and SHFC inspect housing projects
SHFC President & CEO Laxa (middle right) updates DHSUD Secretary Aliling on the status of Genesis Ville in Caloocan City

The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), together with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), conducted an inspection of High-Density Housing (HDH) projects in Caloocan City and Valenzuela City on Friday, January 30, as part of ongoing efforts to fast-track the delivery of safe, inclusive, and sustainable housing for Filipino families.

The inspection was led by DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa, covering the Genesis Ville Homeowners Association, Inc. in Barangay Camarin and the Alyansang Mamamayan ng Caloocan Housing Cooperative (AMCHC) in Barangay Bagumbong in Caloocan City, as well as the Balikatan Samahan ng Mapulang Lupa (BSML) project in Valenzuela City. Once completed, these housing developments are expected to provide permanent homes for more than 2,300 families.

The inspected housing projects were initiated under the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III, intended to benefit about 5,000 families but never fully completed. They are now being revived and improved under President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ‘s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

During the inspection, Secretary Aliling and President Laxa underscored the need not only to fast-track project completion but also to enhance construction quality to prevent further deterioration of existing structures. “You can expect that more similar projects will be awarded to beneficiaries under President Marcos, Jr.’s Expanded 4PH,” he said.

Laxa stressed that the HDH projects go beyond providing shelter. “We are not only building houses, we are building sustainable communities that uplift the quality of life of our beneficiaries, particularly in Metro Manila,” he said. “We will make sure that families can move into their own units as soon as possible.”

DHSUD and SHFC inspect housing projects
SHFC President & CEO Laxa (left) and DHSUD Secretary Aliling discuss ways to ensure the timely and quality delivery of housing units at AMCHC in Caloocan

This development was met with jubilation among beneficiary-families. Virginia Lorica, President of AMCHC, could not hide her emotion and excitement as her family prepares to finally move into their own homes—years after their house along the Tullahan River was destroyed by Typhoon Ondoy in 2009. “Nagpapasalamat po ako sa pamunuan ng SHFC at DHSUD sa pagbisita sa aming lugar,” she said. “Sana po makalipat na kami ngayong first quarter ng 2026 para maging masaya naman po ang aming mga member.”

In December, DHSUD officially integrated the HDH program into the Expanded 4PH. Implemented by SHFC, the HDH is a redevelopment strategy that accommodates a significant number of informal settler families in multistory residential buildings, particularly those residing along waterways and in danger zones in Metro Manila and nearby areas such as Bulacan.

The inspection allowed DHSUD and SHFC officials to assess project progress, construction quality, and site readiness, as well as identify areas for improvement to ensure timely completion and compliance with housing standards.

Joining Secretary Aliling and President Laxa during the inspection were DSHUD Senior Undersecretary Edurdo Robles, Jr. and HDH Head Joseph Eisma.

SHFC is a Key Shelter Agency under the DHSUD. For more information about its programs, please visit www.shfc.gov.ph.

