DICT budget hike to combat cybercrime sought by Sen. Villanueva

So as to continue building on the government capacity in addressing the rising number of cybercrime and beefing up its capability to thwart future attacks, Senator Joel Villanueva called for an increase in the budget of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC).

During the plenary deliberations of the 2026 national budget, Villanueva explained the growing requirement of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which oversees the operation of CICC, in terms of mitigating the country’s cybersecurity risks and addressing cybercrime.

He said: “Halos lahat po ng aspeto ng buhay natin ngayon ay nasa digital space na at napakahalaga talaga ng papel na ginagampanan ng DICT sa seguridad ng ating bansa at sa ating mga kababayan.”

“Nakita natin na araw-araw exposed din yung mga kabataan natin sa mga misleading information at online risks na hindi nila kayang labanan. The DICT and CICC can step up their game and help our people, especially our young people. Baka naman pwede nating taasan yung budget na ito, Mr. President, para mas maging effective yung ating CICC at DICT,” he added.

Villanueva pointed out that while the different security agencies have been equipping their respective organizations to deal with cybersecurity threats, these offices still rely on the CICC which has advanced technical capabilities to respond to these concerns.

On his query why CICC received only P328 million in the committee report considering their role in addressing cybercrime for the entire country, DICT budget sponsor and Senate finance committee chair Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Villanueva explained that the agency was hobbled by its low utilization of the current year’s budget as the CICC did not have an executive director until August and as such, procurement of goods and services programmed for 2025 could only proceed after the appointment of the executive director in accordance with prevailing rules.

Meanwhile, Villanueva expressed optimism that the agency could catch up with its spending going into the next year.

Villanueva said that aside from an increase in the CICC’s budget, he also sought to amend the proposed funding for the department’s cybersecurity information infrastructure development and management which stood at P682.6 million in the committee report.