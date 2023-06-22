DICT, DOLE should check if PH employees covered by Grab layoff plan

332 SHARES Share Tweet

A network of digital advocates is asking the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Department of Labor and Employment to check if there are Filipinos included in the massive layoffs set to be implemented by Singaporean TNVS monopoly Grab.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said that the agencies should ensure that the rights and welfare of Filipino workers should be recognized by Grab, in the event that Filipino employees are included in its layoff plans.

“DICT and DOLE should check if there are Filipinos affected by the massive layoff of Grab employees and ensure that their rights and welfare under Philippine Laws are followed.”

According to news reports, Grab Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan announced that it will lay off 1,000 employees or about 11 percent of its workforce. In 2020, Grab also laid off 360 employees.

Gustilo said that Grab should comply with Philippine laws on termination, including the two-notice rule. Grab has a facility in Marikina City. According to its website, Grab’s Philippine headquarters is located in Makati City.

“Tech companies like Grab should respect Philippine labor laws. If they are to terminate any Filipino employee, regardless of the nature of employment, it should still comply with our labor code. Our agencies should ensure that these laws are implemented.”

Investment pledge put into question due to lay off plan

Gustilo said that the massive layoff puts into question Grab’s ability to deliver its investment pledge. It recently promised to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos an investment package “that could generate 100,000 jobs”.

“The news of the massive layoff set to be implemented by Grab will put into question their ability to deliver their investment pledge. The government should also consider if the service quality for Grab’s customer passengers and their drivers and drivers will get affected if the layoff will affect the operations of Grab Philippines.”

Reference: Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys, National Campaigner, [email protected]