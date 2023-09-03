Home>News>DICT Inks P5.6 B in new International Gateway Investment with Japan
DICT Inks P5.6 B in new International Gateway Investment with Japan

Another P4B PPP to fast track National Broadband Plan offered

Department of Information and Communications Technology ( DICT) Secretary Ivan John D Uy reported that Japan’s telecom giant IPS Inc has earmarked an additional $ 100M or P 5.6 billion in new investments into the Philippines for 2023 to 2024.

In a ceremony held in Tokyo last Aug. 25, Secretary Uy and IPS Chief Executive Officer Koji Miyashita signed a Memorandum of Support to expand the capacity of a modern and secure gateway for the Philippines to the rest of the world via Japan.

“This will ensure likewise unhampered data connectivity via the Eastern Seaboard away from the highly contested South China Sea.” Uy said.

In another development, InfiniVAN Inc., an IPS affiliate in the Philippines, offered another estimated investment of P4 billion under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement that would fast track the deployment and connectivity of the National Broadband Plan, also referred to as the Broadband ng Masa Program(BBMP). The proposal is now being considered by the DICT.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos who was also present at the Tokyo signing welcomed this partnership with IPS and Infinivan as a testament to the nation’s growing importance in the global digital landscape.

DICT and InfiniVAN
DICT Secretary Atty. John Ivan Uy and Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos signed in Tokyo recently a memorandum of agreement with Japan-based IPS,Inc. Chief Executive Officer and President Koji Miyashita, InfiniVAN Director Shikegi Nakahara and InfiniVAN Chief Operating Officer Engr. Edgardo A. Opulencia.

“The investment aligns seamlessly with the country’s Digital Transformation Strategy, which seeks to leverage technology for inclusive growth and progress,” he said.

During the exploratory talks, InfiniVAN proposed the acquisition of dark fiber pairs on the Infinivan-led Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) in order to complete the backbone of the National Broadband Plan.

Securing dark fiber-based capacities on international submarine cable systems that have touch points in major hubs such as Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, U.S. and Europe with landing points in the Philippines was also discussed during the exploratory talks in Tokyo.

InfiniVAN’s proposal covers a distance of 2,700 kilometers of fiber optic cable linking Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao covering 26 new landing points. They include the following:

Batangas-Mindoro
Mindoro-Boracay
Lucena-Marinduque
Marinduque-Tablas
Capiz-Tablas
Masbate1-Capiz
Iloilo-Bacolod
Negros Occidental-Western Cebu
Zamboanga Del Norte1-Negros Oriental
Surigao Del Norte-Southern Leyte
Western Leyte-Cebu1
Samar-Masbate2
Masbate2-Sorsogon
Boracay-Aklan
Siargao-Surigao Del Sur
Camiguin-Misamis Oriental
Masbate1-Western Leyte
Cebu2-Bohol
Bohol-CDO
CDO-Zamboanga Del Norte1
Zamboanga Del Norte2-Zamboanga Del Norte1
Zamboanga Del Norte2-Zamboanga Del Sur
Camarines Sur-Tablas
Southern Leyte-Cebu1
Masbate1-Masbate2 UG Terrestrial
Cebu1-Cebu2 UG Terrestrial

Issued by the Office of CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos

