DICT Inks P5.6 B in new International Gateway Investment with Japan

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Another P4B PPP to fast track National Broadband Plan offered

Department of Information and Communications Technology ( DICT) Secretary Ivan John D Uy reported that Japan’s telecom giant IPS Inc has earmarked an additional $ 100M or P 5.6 billion in new investments into the Philippines for 2023 to 2024.

In a ceremony held in Tokyo last Aug. 25, Secretary Uy and IPS Chief Executive Officer Koji Miyashita signed a Memorandum of Support to expand the capacity of a modern and secure gateway for the Philippines to the rest of the world via Japan.

“This will ensure likewise unhampered data connectivity via the Eastern Seaboard away from the highly contested South China Sea.” Uy said.

In another development, InfiniVAN Inc., an IPS affiliate in the Philippines, offered another estimated investment of P4 billion under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement that would fast track the deployment and connectivity of the National Broadband Plan, also referred to as the Broadband ng Masa Program(BBMP). The proposal is now being considered by the DICT.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos who was also present at the Tokyo signing welcomed this partnership with IPS and Infinivan as a testament to the nation’s growing importance in the global digital landscape.

“The investment aligns seamlessly with the country’s Digital Transformation Strategy, which seeks to leverage technology for inclusive growth and progress,” he said.

During the exploratory talks, InfiniVAN proposed the acquisition of dark fiber pairs on the Infinivan-led Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) in order to complete the backbone of the National Broadband Plan.

Securing dark fiber-based capacities on international submarine cable systems that have touch points in major hubs such as Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, U.S. and Europe with landing points in the Philippines was also discussed during the exploratory talks in Tokyo.

InfiniVAN’s proposal covers a distance of 2,700 kilometers of fiber optic cable linking Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao covering 26 new landing points. They include the following:

Batangas-Mindoro Mindoro-Boracay Lucena-Marinduque Marinduque-Tablas Capiz-Tablas Masbate1-Capiz Iloilo-Bacolod Negros Occidental-Western Cebu Zamboanga Del Norte1-Negros Oriental Surigao Del Norte-Southern Leyte Western Leyte-Cebu1 Samar-Masbate2 Masbate2-Sorsogon Boracay-Aklan Siargao-Surigao Del Sur Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Masbate1-Western Leyte Cebu2-Bohol Bohol-CDO CDO-Zamboanga Del Norte1 Zamboanga Del Norte2-Zamboanga Del Norte1 Zamboanga Del Norte2-Zamboanga Del Sur Camarines Sur-Tablas Southern Leyte-Cebu1 Masbate1-Masbate2 UG Terrestrial Cebu1-Cebu2 UG Terrestrial

Issued by the Office of CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos