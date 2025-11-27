Home>Specials>Business>DICT recognizes PDIC for advancing cybersecurity resilience
DICT recognizes PDIC for advancing cybersecurity resilience

Journal Online4
A step towards stronger cybersecurity resilience. The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) received a commendation from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Cybersecurity Bureau for its commitment to enhancing cybersecurity resilience through the successful establishment of the PDIC Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT). The certificate of recognition was awarded during the Critical Information Infrastructure Protection (CIIP) Summit 2025 held from October 16-17, 2025, at the Manila Prince Hotel. The recognition was given by DICT Critical Infrastructure Evaluation and Cybersecurity Standards Division Chief Christine Apple B. Pre (right) and received by Vice President Renar M. Gonzales (Information Technology Group) (center) and Greg B. Alba (Corporate Executive Officer II) (left).

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Cybersecurity Bureau recognized the efforts of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) to enhance its cybersecurity resilience through the establishment of its Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to align with the DICT’s National Cybersecurity Plan for 2023-2028 requiring government agencies, instrumentalities, government-owned or-controlled corporations (GOCCs), and local government units to establish their own CERTs to effectively respond to cybersecurity incidents.

By establishing a CERT Team, the PDIC becomes more agile and is able to accelerate its digital transformation by aligning its Information Systems Strategic Plan (ISSP) to relevant cybersecurity measures. This is seen to positively impact the depositing public and corporate stakeholders in terms of data protection and responsive services.

The PDIC was among 20 institutions recognized for the year including GOCCs, government agencies, and local government units.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on 22 June 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to protect depositors and help maintain stability in the financial system.

The PDIC is an attached agency to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and a member of the Financial Sector Forum, the Financial Stability Coordination Council, and the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.

