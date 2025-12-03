Digital Pinoys Demands Stronger LTFRB Control Versus Holiday Surge Pricing

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Digital Pinoys is calling on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to take decisive action to rein in surge pricing and ride cancellations by transport network vehicle service (TNVS) operators as the holiday rush approaches.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said the LTFRB must ensure price stability and commuter protection, stressing that passengers are subjected to unreasonably high fares every year during peak holiday travel.

“Every December, TNVS fares skyrocket because of high demand and worsening traffic. Commuters bear the brunt of this surge. The LTFRB must put in place firm and enforceable mechanisms that will keep fares within reasonable, government-approved limits,” Gustilo said.

He added that TNVS companies should be required to maintain adequate and active supply of vehicles during the season.

“Platforms and operators should ensure that their accredited drivers are actually on the road—and not avoiding trips they consider unfavorable. Their authority to operate comes with the responsibility to provide safe, accessible, and fairly priced rides. Non-compliance should have consequences,” Gustilo stressed.

Gustilo also urged the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and local traffic management offices to ensure that holiday traffic plans are fully prepared and implementable.

“By this time, the MMDA and LGU traffic bureaus should already have concrete, working strategies in place to mitigate congestion. Their personnel and equipment must be ready to handle the surge in road activity as more Filipinos go out to shop, travel, and celebrate. Effective traffic management will directly impact fare stability—poor planning will only drive prices up,” he said.

Gustilo emphasized that addressing these issues now will spare commuters from yet another season of punishing fares and unreliable service.

Ronald Gustilo, National Campaigner, Digital Pinoys