Digital Pinoys: Mobilize “Digital People Power” to Defeat Fake News as ICC Proceedings Unfold

As the nation commemorates the historic EDSA People Power uprising, a network of digital advocates called on Filipinos to uphold the spirit of collective action by standing firm against disinformation and fake news, particularly amid the start of the International Criminal Court (ICC) presentation of charges involving former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said that the EDSA anniversary is not only a remembrance of a political turning point but also a reminder of the power of truth and civic participation in defending democracy.

“EDSA People Power was built on the courage of citizens who chose truth and unity. Today, the battleground now includes the cyberspace, where disinformation networks attempt to distort facts, inflame emotions, and divide the Filipino people,” Gustilo said.

He warned that high-profile and polarizing developments—such as the ICC proceedings—are often exploited by coordinated networks that spread fabricated documents, misleading narratives, and recycled content to sow confusion and erode public trust.

“Whenever there are major national issues, we see a surge in fake news—doctored graphics, spliced videos, and false claims presented as fact. These are not harmless posts; they are deliberate attempts to manipulate public perception and weaken democratic discourse,” he added.

Digital Pinoys urged social media users to practice “digital vigilance” by verifying sources, avoiding the sharing of unverified claims, and reporting accounts that systematically spread false information.

The group also called on social media platforms to strengthen their enforcement against coordinated inauthentic behavior, including faster takedown of disinformation networks, clearer labeling of manipulated media, and improved transparency in content moderation.

“People Power today means responsible digital citizenship. Every Filipino with a smartphone has the ability—and the responsibility—to stop the spread of lies. Fact-check before you share. Do not amplify content designed to deceive,” Gustilo emphasized.

The group further encouraged government agencies, educational institutions, and civil society organizations to intensify digital literacy campaigns to help citizens identify and resist online manipulation.

“As we honor EDSA, let us remember that democracy is defended not only in the streets but also in our timelines, group chats, and comment sections. Truth must trend. Facts must prevail. This is our generation’s People Power,” Gustilo said.

Digital Pinoys reiterated its commitment to monitoring and reporting coordinated disinformation activities and to working with relevant stakeholders to promote a safer and more truthful online environment for all Filipinos.

