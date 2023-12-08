Direct flights to Da Nang, Vietnam launched by Cebu Pacific

Direct flights to Da Nang Vietnam launched in NAIA by (left) MIAA general manager Bryan Co, with (from right) Candice Iyog, CEB's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer and Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer, among others. (JERRY S. TAN)

A faster and more affordable way for travelers to visit the largest city in central Vietnam is now being offered by Cebu Pacific (CEB) as it launched its maiden Manila-Da Nang flight on December 7, 2023.

Beginning yesterday, CEB’s Manila-Da Nang flights will operate thrice a week – every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The flight will depart Manila at 7:25 p.m. (PH time) and arrive at Da Nang at 9:30 p.m. (Vietnam time). The return flight from Da Nang to Manila will operate from 10:30 p.m. (Vietnam time) to 2:25 a.m. (PH time).

“From bringing life and love to the island of Siargao, to transporting Filipino workers to Dubai, Cebu Pacific’s inaugural flights has helped boost tourism in different regions and made it possible for travelers to discover places that used to seem unreachable. Today, Cebu Pacific makes history once again as we make traveling to Da Nang, Vietnam more affordable and accessible for every Juan,” said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer, who was joined in the launch by Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Bryan Co and Candice Iyog, CEB’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

Previously, passengers from Manila had to book a connecting flight from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, or a nearby country and spend at least ten hours traveling to Da Nang. With CEB’s new non-stop flight, passengers don’t need to pay for an additional stop or wait at another airport during their layover. They can reach Da Nang in three hours and save at least seven hours in travel time compared to flying via other airlines.

Da Nang is the third destination that Cebu Pacific operates in Vietnam, making it the largest Philippine carrier to operate in one of the most popular tourist destinations in Asia. CEB also flies to Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam, and Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s economic center.

It is also a popular tourist destination known for its luxurious resorts, architectural designs, and delectable cuisines. It is also the gateway to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: The Hue Imperial Citadel, My Son Sanctuary, and Hoi An ancient town.