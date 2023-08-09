Dispose of garbage properly – Mayor Honey appeals to Manilans

Mayor Honey Lacuna again appeals to residents to practice proper waste disposal as rainy days are still expected to come before the year ends. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna again appeals to residents to practice proper waste disposal as rainy days are still expected to come before the year ends. (JERRY S. TAN)

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna is appealing to Manila residents to dispose of their garbage properly and help the city government in its efforts to keep the city clean and help contain floods as much as possible, although the responsibility lies with the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

In her personal appeal, Lacuna said that the rainy days are not over until the end of the year and that the improper waste disposal contributes to clogged waterways and subsequently, to flooding.

The lady mayor lamented that the personnel of the Department of Public Services (DPS) are spending too much time cleaning up in areas where garbage must not be found.

At this point, the lady mayor reminded the residents that there is an existing city ordinance regarding the ‘tapat ko, linis ko’ program of the local government which requires every household to keep their vicinity and frontage clean.

Lacuna cited the importance of clean surroundings in order to avoid any kinds of illnesses borne by dirty areas that include stagnant waters which become breeding grounds for rats and mosquitoes.

The effort to drum up support for cleanliness was emphasized by the mayor when she issued Executive Order No. 6 which designates every Friday as ‘cleanup day’ inside and outside of City Hall, barangays and residential areas.

The mayor also underscored the importance of keeping the surroundings clean as this would invite tourists and investors which, in turn, would mean progress for the city and its inhabitants.

Meanwhile, Lacuna reminded the residents about the implementation of the waste segregation system and scheduling of the garbage collection in the city, saying its success lies with the full cooperation and support of the residents.

She called on Manilans to put to heart the age-old saying that “cleanliness is next to godliness” in order to help keep their very own city clean at all times.