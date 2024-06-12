Disturbed Vietnamese woman undresses, roams naked at departure area of NAIA 3

Nguyen is shown being contained after being made to dress up. (JERRY S. TAN)

Nguyen is shown being contained after being made to dress up. (JERRY S. TAN)

A seemingly distressed female passenger sent shockwaves among fellow travelers and airport users when she suddenly took off all her clothes and roamed totally naked at the departure area of the NAIA Terminal 3.

It was learned that the incident took place at 7:25 p.m. on June 8, 2024.

Sketchy information said that the lady passenger, a Vietnamese national identified as Thuytrang Nguyen, was bound for Ho Chi Minh when she began to undress at the Departure Island E check-in counter on the said date and time. She was slated to depart at 10:55 p.m. via Cebu Pacific flight 5J-571.

Airport Police Officer (APO) 1 Wildon Jerick Quiber was on his way to the restroom when a male protocol staff inquired regarding the nude female passenger roaming around the departure area.

Also learning of the incident, Inspector Ronilo Ramilla of the Airport Police Department (APD) directed APO1s Arvin Malabanan and Michael Ronald de Guzman to get further details about the incident.

The APD, as well as the personnel and ground staff of Cebu Pacific (CEB), along with protocol staff present quickly joined efforts to contain the said Vietnamese woman and assisted her to get dressed for her scheduled flight.

However, Nguyen was offloaded or disallowed from leaving by an immigration officer who described the said passenger as ‘psychologically incapacitated.’ She reportedly had lucid intervals.

Prior to this, she was reportedly told to settle fines for overstaying her stay in the country but refused.

This was when she took off all her clothes and then walked out of the counter totally naked.

AVSEC Villono Leo told probers that Nguyen was able to book CEB flight 5J-744. The immigration at the NAIA Teminal 3 allowed her to depart at 5 a.m. of the following day, June 9, for Hanoi via the same airline.