Dizon relieves escort of shooting suspect who jumped from third floor of Manila City Hall; jumper dies

471 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Police District (MPD) Director PBGen. Andre Dizon ordered the relief of and the filing of administrative charges against the two policemen who were serving as escorts of the 32-year-old construction worker who jumped off from the third floor of the Manila City Hall on the way to his inquest.

Dizon also reminded all MPD policemen to always be security conscious and alert, specially whenever they are on duty.

The jumper, identified as Lyle Adams Fernandez, of Brgy. Anolis Mangaldan Pangasinan, was initially placed under critical condition after surviving the fall but died later on. He fell head first to the ground floor after jumping off from a third floor window.

A video of the incident showed that Fernandez was in handcuffs while trailing behind his two cop escorts who were seen talking to each other when suddenly, Fernandez rushed toward the open window and fell straight to the ground floor near an ATM machine. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Initial investigation by the Manila Police District -Special Mayor’s Reaction (MPD-SMART) under Maj. Edward Samonte showed that the jumper, identified as Lyle Adams Fernandez, of Brgy. Anolis Mangaldan Pangasinan, was being brought to the office of Assistant City Prosecutor Glen Romano for inquest regarding his case at around 11 a.m. when the incident happened.

A team from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) under its Director Arnel Angeles responded and rushed him to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

It will be recalled that Fernandez had been charged with violation of R.A. 10591and Art. 155, Art. 285 of the Revised Penal Code and physical injury after randomly firing iniside the office of his live-in partner Liezl Raguindin.

Fernandez led the scene but was nabbed on the same night after he texted Raguindin and asked for them to meet for the last time.

Unknown to him, an entrapment operation had been laid out by the police who effected his arrest. He was found in possession of a .38 cal. gun during his arrest.