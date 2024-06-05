DLSU advances in 2025 QS World University Rankings

222 SHARES Share Tweet

De La Salle University improved its rankings in the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings, placing in the 641-650 bracket after being in the 681-690 range in the 2024 edition.

DLSU remains the country’s top ranked HEI in the citations per faculty indicator. Moreover, the University raised its standing in both the academic reputation and employer reputation indicators this year.

According to Vice President for Research and Innovation Prof. Raymond Tan, “Research universities contribute to national interest and to global aspirations by advancing the state of human knowledge. International rankings give us a yardstick to see how we measure up to such expectations.This year’s upward movement is a testament to the commitment of DLSU faculty and support staff towards making our institution more internationally competitive, for the benefit of our students and alumni.”

For more information, visit: https://www.topuniversities.com/world-university-rankings/2025