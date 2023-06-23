DLSU among Asia’s best universities

139 SHARES Share Tweet

For the fifth straight year, De La Salle University is among the top universities in the region in the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings. This edition, DLSU placed in the 501-600 bracket.

The rankings use the same research-intensive indicators as THE’s World University Rankings, but are calibrated to reflect the attributes of the region’s higher learning institutions. The universities were assessed in the following areas: teaching (learning environment), research (volume, income, and reputation), citations (research influence), international outlook (staff, students, and research), and industry income (knowledge transfer).

In a statement, Vice President for Research and Innovation Prof. Raymond said that “University research enriches education and improves alumni career prospects. The THE Rankings give us an external yardstick to gauge the potential benefits to our stakeholders.”

This year, 669 universities from 31 territories met the rankings criteria. For more information, visit: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2023/regional-ranking