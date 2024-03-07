DLSU Announces Fellows to the 12th KRITIKA La Salle National Workshop on Art and Cultural Criticism

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Twelve fellowships have been awarded for the 12th KRITIKA La Salle National Workshop on Art and Cultural Criticism which will be held from March 17 to 23, 2024 at Paon Beach Club, Estancia, Northern Iloilo.

Organized by the Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center (BNSCWC) of De La Salle University, in partnership with Northern Iloilo State University, KRITIKA12 will cover various arts and cultural practices. They will be talking about specific topics on political cinema, indigenous cultural studies, art spaces in the global south, indigenous protest song, death studies and cultural studies, adaptation and translation studies, Eastern Visayan cultural history, Mindanao queer cinema, literature and urban studies, Ilocano literature and martial law, documentary cinema and disinformation and Western Visayan ecopoetry. In this workshop, established art critics and talented young scholars gather to form an intellectual community. In line with contemporary critical practice, KRITIKA retains interdisciplinary ways of approaching artistic and cultural texts. This practice is enriched by the creative integration of concepts and approaches from diverse disciplines.

The 2024 fellows are John Adrianfer Atienza (Political Cinema), Paterno B. Baloloy, Jr. (Indigenous Cultural Studies), Trisha Mafe Concepcion (Art Spaces in the Global South), Ma. Cecilia de la Rosa (Indigenous Protest Song), Amiel Jansen Demetrial (Death Studies and Cultural Studies), Deidre Morales (Adaptation and Translation Studies), Ian Mark Nibalvos (Eastern Visayan Cultural History), Alessandro Kennz Nioda (Mindanao Queer Cinema), Jonah Leigh Ramos (Literature and Urban Studies), Mark Louie Tabunan (Ilocano Literature and Martial Law), China Patricia Villanueva (Documentary Cinema and Disinformation), and Maria Anjelica Wong (Western Visayan Ecopoetry).

Dr. Roland B. Tolentino, Associate for Criticism of the DLSU Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center, is the workshop director. He is supported by a distinguished panel of experts: Dr. Analyn Salvador-Amores, Dr. Isidoro M. Cruz, Ms. Lisa Ito-Tapang, Dr. Carlos M. Piocos III, Dr. Clarissa V. Militante, Dr. Jazmin B. Llana, Dr. Anne Frances N. Sangil, Dr. Ronald Baytan, and Dr. John Iremil E. Teodoro.

For more information, please email [email protected].