DLSU Celebrates 50-year Milestones

De La Salle University celebrated on May 12 the 50th anniversary of its President, Br. Bernard Oca FSC, as a De La Salle Brother and kicked off the University Charter Golden Jubilee with the theme, “Singkwentang Kwento: Five Decades in Shared Mission.”

DLSU also included in the celebrations the 50th anniversary of the South Manila Educational Consortium (SMEC), which Br. Bernie concurrently serves as president. An association of 14 HEIs in the Malate, Ermita, and Intramuros districts, SMEC fosters collaboration and aims to maximize the institutional resources of member schools.

The event commenced with a Thanksgiving Mass at the Most Blessed Sacrament Chapel presided by Fr. Jose Mario Francisco, SJ, STL, Ph.D and concelebrated by University Chaplain Alejandro Mijangos, LC, together with the University presidents from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and the South Manila Educational Consortium, who are members of the clergy.

During the Mass, Superior General of the Brothers of the Christian Schools Br. Armin Luistro FSC delivered the shared reflection, and the Brothers presented a certificate to Br. Bernie after his renewal of vows.

A dinner reception and program at the Henry Sy, Sr. Hall grounds followed the Eucharistic Celebration. Br. Bernie’s introductory message highlighted the achievements of SMEC over the years, citing its thrust on research as well as its growing global partnerships.

Program hosts University Fellow and Professor of Economics Dr. Tereso Tullao, Jr. and veteran broadcaster and alumnus Rico Hizon then segued to the launch of the second season of the “Decades La Salle” podcast.

Premier Lasallian talents DLSU Chorale and Lasallian Youth Orchestra, together with guest artists from Tanghalang Pilipino, serenaded the audience with Br. Bernie’s favorite musical performances.

DLSU’s first lay and woman President, Chancellor Emeritus Dr. Carmelita Quebengco AFSC, gave a message in honor of the Brother President.

Br. Bernie, in his response, said “A special grace in being able to celebrate three Jubilees within a single occasion is how it helps us apprehend, even marvel at, the elasticity of time. To a person, fifty years is a full and generous measure, a reason for reflection, gratitude, and, yes, a little repose. But to an institution, the same fifty years may well signal mere adolescence, a coming of age. A readiness to evolve and transform, an appetite to lead.”

During the program, the Br. Bernard Oca FSC Scholarship Endowment Fund was also established, with Ambassador Jose Cuisia, Jr. AFSC speaking on behalf of the donors of the scholarship fund.

Capping off the event was the launch of the 3D projection mapping videos at the St. La Salle Hall facade. Two videos highlighted the history and expansion of the Institute and DLSU’s milestones.

The 3D projection equipment is part of the donation of Carlos Tiu and family to DLSU.