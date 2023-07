DLSU Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Building

194 SHARES Share Tweet

De La Salle University recently held the groundbreaking ceremony of the St. Mutien Marie Hall. The first phase will have four storeys and will house classrooms, a sound and audio laboratory, art and design laboratories, a viewing room, editing bays, photo studios, communication design laboratories, and offices.

Present during the groundbreaking were (from left) Executive Director Facilities Management Antonio Maralit, Amcon & Company Managing Director Ar. Joey Mastrili, New Golden City Builders and Development Corporation Principal Manny Sy, Br. Martin Sellner FSC, Risk Management, Compliance and Audit Office Executive Director Br. Antonio Cesar Servando FSC, University Provost Dr. Robert Roleda, JSLA Architects Principal Jose Siao Ling, Executive Director for Campus Development Dr. Jason Ongpeng, and Special Projects Director Dr. Armyn Sy.