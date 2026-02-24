DLSU implements no tuition hike, more in-person classes for AY 26-27

305 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — De La Salle University has announced that it will not implement any tuition fee increase in Academic Year 2026-2027 while also opening more in-person classes beginning September.

The decision came following consultations with its various stakeholders including representatives of students, parents, and faculty members, and a survey on their preferred learning modalities.

As DLSU continues to embrace modern learning, it also recognizes the need for holistic experiences that campus life brings – from shared student experiences to collaboration with top-notch faculty, building a community rooted in faith, excellence, and service.

“We engage our community in discussions and various activities that enrich the learner experience. Our students now have more opportunities to connect in person and to experience our vibrant campus life,” DLSU President Br. Bernard Oca FSC said. “We thus encourage them to actively participate in various organizations that support their interests and advocacies.”

The University reinforces full in-person classes for laboratory and physical education courses, maximized in its state-of-the art facilities. Incoming freshmen will also be able to experience hybrid classes with 50% face-to-face classes and 50% online classes.

“At DLSU, our efforts to provide a transformative, impactful education is supported by creating room for flexibility and collaboration, ensuring that learning is not disrupted,” Br. Bernie added. “Our slogan, ‘Here for the Future’, mirrors our commitment to design programs and learning modalities in the way of a future-proof education.”