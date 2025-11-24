Home>Lifestyle>Education>DLSU improves standing in global sustainability rankings
DLSU improves standing in global sustainability rankings

Journal Online5
De La Salle University improved 373 spots in the latest edition of the QS Sustainability Rankings, the global rankings that assess a university’s ability to tackle environmental, social and governance challenges.

The University is now ranked =538, from the 911-920 bracket from last year. DLSU placed =133rd in Asia.

It also improved in the following indicators: environmental impact (including environmental sustainability and environmental education), social impact (including knowledge exchange), and governance.

In his message, University Sustainability Office Executive Director Antonio Carlos Maralit extended his gratitude to the Lasallian community, citing how the different sectors embraced and promoted the whole-of-university approach. “It is worth reflecting on how the QS methodology is set apart from other systems by its emphasis on good governance.”

Aside from the establishment of the whole-of-university sustainability framework, Maralit said DLSU has continued to improve and expand its various sustainability efforts.

A total of 1,994 institutions have been ranked across 108 locations.

For more information, visit: https://www.topuniversities.com/sustainability-rankings

