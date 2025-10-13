Home>Lifestyle>Education>DLSU inaugurates KIST Park at Laguna Campus
Education

DLSU inaugurates KIST Park at Laguna Campus

Journal Online2
DLSU with DOST-PEZA Executives
From L-R (Top): Vice President for Research and Innovation Dr. Raymond Girard R. Tan, DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Sancho A. Mabborang, DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., DOST Asst. Secretary for Technology Transfer, Communications, and Commercialization Napoleon K. Juanillo Jr. PhD., DOST-Region IV-A Regional Director Emelita P. Bagsit, and Provost and DLSU Vice President for Academics Robert C. Roleda. From L-R (Bottom): PEZA Division Chief for Ecozone Assistance Division Ludwig O. Daza, PEZA Acting Group Manager Rowena T. Naguit, DLSU President Br. Bernard S. Oca, FSC, and DLSU-Laguna Campus Vice President Dr. Jonathan R. Dungca.

De La Salle University formally opened the DLSU Innovation Hub as a Knowledge, Innovation, Science and Technology (KIST) Park on its Laguna Campus last October 8, 2025.

Held at the Enrique K. Razon. Jr. Hall, the inauguration was attended by top University administrators, industry representatives, and key government officials.

The event commenced with a Thanksgiving Mass followed by the opening remarks of DLSU President Br. Bernard Oca FSC and keynote address of Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum, Jr.

Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Management Information System and Corporate Planning Group Manager Rowena Naguit gave a message on behalf of PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga while DLSU Laguna Campus Vice President Dr. Jonathan Dungca delivered the closing remarks.

Malacañan Palace officially designated DLSU Laguna Campus as KIST Ecozone via Proclamation No. 985 on July 30, 2025. It is the first Philippine private HEI to receive such recognition.

A KIST park is a specific type of ecozone created by PEZA. DLSU’s KIST Ecozone is a dynamic space for fostering knowledge exchange, innovation, and technological advancements aimed at sustainability.

Covering five hectares of the 51-hectare Laguna Campus, the DLSU Innovation Hub integrates academia, industry, government, and community in driving interdisciplinary research, innovation, and commercialization of green technologies, eco-friendly solutions and sustainable practices.

Sec. Solidum stated in his address that “DLSU innovation hub has opened its doors to the world — building linkages, forging partnerships, and participating in local and international consortium. In doing so, it has shown that science and innovation know no borders, only shared aspirations for progress.”

In his message, Br. Bernie said “As an ecozone, DLSU Innovation Hub shall be a catalyst for innovation-led economic activity, empowering our scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and students to co-create solutions to the most pressing challenges of our time. This place offers opportunities to discover and develop solutions to various concerns, from climate resilience and digital transformation to health systems and food security, among many others.”

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

