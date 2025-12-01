Home>Lifestyle>Education>DLSU is PHL’s Healthiest University for Third Straight Year
Education

DLSU is PHL’s Healthiest University for Third Straight Year

Journal Online5
DLSU President Receives AUN Award
DLSU President Br. Bernard Oca FSC (right) receives the plaque of recognition from an AUN-HPN official.

De La Salle University is the Philippines’ lone university rated by the ASEAN University Network Health Promotion Network (AUN-HPN) Healthy University Rating System (HURS).

The University was awarded “5 stars” during the 10th AUN-HPN International Advisory Committee Meeting and 4th International Health Promotion Conference held last November 28, at the Hilton Newport Resorts World Manila, Pasay City.

This is the third consecutive year that DLSU is recognized for its health promotion initiatives.

The HURS serves as a structured self-assessment and benchmarking tool for HEIs to measure their progress and share best practices in health promotion. The ratings system reflects the evolving needs of campuses in a post-pandemic context, putting emphasis on digital tools, inclusivity, and overall well-being of academic community members.

DLSU is co-hosting the 2-day event together with Ateneo de Manila University and the University of the Philippines. This year’s theme is “Advancing Health Promotion in the ASEAN Region: Championing University Innovations for Equity and Resilience.”

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

BI opens office in Siargao

Itchie G. Cabayan
As part of its commitment to ensure that foreign nationals have easy access to immigration services especially in popular tourist
Department of Transportation - DOTr
News

DOTr: No new US Advisory issued against NAIA or any PH airport

Itchie G. Cabayan
NO new travel or security advisory has been issued by U.S. authorities against the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) or
SSS: Social Security System Logo
Nation

SSS offers calamity loan for tropical cyclone-affected members

Journal Online
The Social Security System (SSS) today announced that its members in areas battered by tropical cyclones (TCs) Kristine, Marce, Nika,
etaily team
etaily team celebrates their recognition in Forbes Asia 100 to Watch. Learn more about this omichannel solutions provider at etaily.com.
Business

Ayala-backed startup lands on Forbes Asia’s ‘100 to Watch’

Journal Online
MANILA – As the Philippines evolved into the fastest growing eCommerce market in ASEAN, Ayala-backed omnichannel solutions provider etaily thrives