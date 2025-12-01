DLSU is PHL’s Healthiest University for Third Straight Year

DLSU President Br. Bernard Oca FSC (right) receives the plaque of recognition from an AUN-HPN official.

De La Salle University is the Philippines’ lone university rated by the ASEAN University Network Health Promotion Network (AUN-HPN) Healthy University Rating System (HURS).

The University was awarded “5 stars” during the 10th AUN-HPN International Advisory Committee Meeting and 4th International Health Promotion Conference held last November 28, at the Hilton Newport Resorts World Manila, Pasay City.

This is the third consecutive year that DLSU is recognized for its health promotion initiatives.

The HURS serves as a structured self-assessment and benchmarking tool for HEIs to measure their progress and share best practices in health promotion. The ratings system reflects the evolving needs of campuses in a post-pandemic context, putting emphasis on digital tools, inclusivity, and overall well-being of academic community members.

DLSU is co-hosting the 2-day event together with Ateneo de Manila University and the University of the Philippines. This year’s theme is “Advancing Health Promotion in the ASEAN Region: Championing University Innovations for Equity and Resilience.”