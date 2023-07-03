DLSU is PH’s Top Research Institution

166 SHARES Share Tweet

De La Salle University ranks first among Philippine universities in the citations per faculty indicator—which measures the volume and intensity of academic research in a university—in the recently released Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

DLSU climbed to the 681-690 bracket after being in the 801-1,000 bracket for five consecutive years. It remains to be one of the world’s leading Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the 2024 edition of the global rankings.

DLSU President Br. Bernard Oca FSC shared, “I congratulate the whole community for making this achievement possible. Let us continue to be inspired by St. John Baptist de La Salle to carry on our educational mission as a leading resource for Church and Nation.”

The University also ranked second among 5 universities in the country that made it to the global list in the following areas: academic reputation, employment outcomes, international research network, and sustainability.

For further information, visit:

https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/world-university-rankings/2024