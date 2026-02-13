Home>Lifestyle>Education>DLSU is the country’s top private university in business and economics
Education

DLSU is the country’s top private university in business and economics

Journal Online2
DLSU business and economicsDLSU business and economics

De La Salle University is the country’s top-ranked private HEI in Business and Economics, ranking 1,001+ in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject.

For Ramon V. Del Rosario College of Business Dean Dr. Reynaldo Bautista, Jr., the recognition is a reminder for the academic community to continue striving for higher standards, to innovate, and to help uplift the quality of business education within DLSU and across the Philippines.

Carlos L. Tiu School of Economics Dean Dr. Arlene Inocencio echoes this and mentioned that the achievement is a result of the dedication and shared commitment of the whole CLTSOE community, which is instrumental in advancing DLSU’s growing global presence.

DLSU is also the No.1 university in the Philippines in five fields of study – Arts and Humanities (601-800), Education Studies (401-500), Engineering (1,251+), Psychology (401-500), and Social Sciences (801-1000) – in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject.

The University is also ranked in other subject rankings: Computer Science (1,001+) and Physical Sciences (1,251+).

The subject rankings apply the same rigorous performance indicators as the overall World University Rankings, but have been adjusted to suit the specific field.

For more information, https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/by-subject

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Sampaloc fire
Mayor Honey Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Manila department of social welfare chief Re Fugoso attend to fire victims on a weekend. (JERRY S. TAN)
Metro

Mayor Honey, VM Yul rush to families who lost loved ones in fire

Itchie G. Cabayan
MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo, along with Manila department of social welfare chief Re Fugoso, rushed
John Lloyd Cruz
Showbiz

John Lloyd namamalagi sa Cebu dahil sa anak

VOCP
SA araw na ito ng Sabado, June 27 ay second birthday ng anak ng dating magkasintahang John Lloyd Cruz at
The Passenger Forum - TPF
Miscellaneous

MRT privatization means higher fares – commuters

Journal Online
Commuter group The Passenger Forum today warned that the recently announced plan of the national government to privatize MRT 3
Toxic Erasers
Health and Wellness

Warning Out on Toxic Erasers

EcoWaste Coalition
(Groups to Young Learners: Don’t Put that Eraser in Your Mouth) 21 August 2022, Quezon City. As young learners troop