DLSU is the country’s top private university in business and economics

De La Salle University is the country’s top-ranked private HEI in Business and Economics, ranking 1,001+ in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject.

For Ramon V. Del Rosario College of Business Dean Dr. Reynaldo Bautista, Jr., the recognition is a reminder for the academic community to continue striving for higher standards, to innovate, and to help uplift the quality of business education within DLSU and across the Philippines.

Carlos L. Tiu School of Economics Dean Dr. Arlene Inocencio echoes this and mentioned that the achievement is a result of the dedication and shared commitment of the whole CLTSOE community, which is instrumental in advancing DLSU’s growing global presence.

DLSU is also the No.1 university in the Philippines in five fields of study – Arts and Humanities (601-800), Education Studies (401-500), Engineering (1,251+), Psychology (401-500), and Social Sciences (801-1000) – in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject.

The University is also ranked in other subject rankings: Computer Science (1,001+) and Physical Sciences (1,251+).

The subject rankings apply the same rigorous performance indicators as the overall World University Rankings, but have been adjusted to suit the specific field.

For more information, https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/by-subject