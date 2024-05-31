DLSU launches Golden Jubilee Postdoctoral Fellowships

195 SHARES Share Tweet

De La Salle University will launch the Golden Jubilee Postdoctoral Fellowships in AY 2024-25 to further boost the research productivity, quality, and impact of its research centers and academic departments.

Two fellowships tiers will be based on competitive one-year contractual full-time appointments that are renewable for a second year:

(1) Senior Postdoctoral Fellowships (P110,000 per month) for early-career researchers with competencies that meet level R2 of the European Framework for Research Careers.

(2) Junior Postdoctoral Fellowships (P55,000 per month) for fresh Ph.D. graduates seeking to develop their research portfolios.

Nominations should be submitted to the Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation at [email protected] by the prospective host centers or departments on or before July 15, 2024, with the following documents:

Cover letter from prospective supervisor with rank of Full Professor or higher, endorsed by the host unit head Curriculum vitae Copy of best published work One-year work plan with clear targets and activities

The fellows will be selected based on a competitive evaluation of the candidates’ credentials and the strategic research outlook of the supervisor’s work plan.