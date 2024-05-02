DLSU Maintains Standing in Latest Asian HEI Rankings

222 SHARES Share Tweet

De La Salle University is among the leading HEIs in the region in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings, maintaining its standing in the 501-600 bracket.

The rankings use the research-intensive indicators as THE’s World University Rankings, but are recalibrated to reflect the priorities of the Asian institutions. The universities were assessed in the following areas: Teaching (learning environment); Research environment (volume, income and reputation); Research quality (citation impact, research strength, research excellence and research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry (income and patents).

Vice President for Research and Innovation Prof. Raymond Tan said: “Research universities contribute to national interest and to global aspirations by advancing the state of human knowledge. International rankings give us a yardstick to see how we measure up to such expectations.”

The 2024 edition of the Asian Rankings includes 739 HEIs from 31 territories that met the rankings criteria.

For more information, visit: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2024/regional-ranking