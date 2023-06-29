DLSU moves up the QS World University Rankings

222 SHARES Share Tweet

De La Salle University remains as one of the world’s top Higher Education Institutions (HEI), according to global higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

DLSU improved its standing in the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings, placing in the 681-690 bracket after being in the 801-1,000 bracket for five consecutive years. The University is also the country’s top ranked HEI in the citations per faculty indicator.

La Salle also improved in both the academic reputation and employer reputation indicators this year.

According to Vice President for Research and Innovation Prof. Raymond Tan, “As we approach the 50th anniversary of our university charter in 2025, our Lasallian community remains steadfast in its commitment to contribute to nation-building through quality education and knowledge generation.”