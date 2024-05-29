DLSU posts 100% passing rate in board exams for teachers, chemical engineers; tops civil engineering board exam

486 SHARES Share Tweet

De La Salle University excelled in the recent licensure examinations in education and two engineering fields.

DLSU achieved a passing percentage of 100% in the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Teachers at the elementary level and the May 2024 Chemical Engineers Licensure Exam.

Angelica Faye Panlilio ranked 10th in the LET elementary level with a 90.6 % rating. In the secondary level, La Salle posted an 85.71% passing rate. The national passing rates are 46.70 for the elementary level and 58.78 % for the secondary level.

Meanwhile, Lasallian graduates Engr. Micah Haboc and Engr. Michelle Airah Pablo ranked 4th in the Chemical Engineers Board Exam with a rating of 85.10%.

DLSU was also recognized as one of the top performing schools in the said board exam with 10 or more examinees and with at least 80% overall passing percentage.

In the April 2024 Civil Engineers Licensure Exam, Lasallian graduates Engr. Ryan Sylvester Chan and Engr. Cedric Jerome Donguines ranked 1st among all takers. DLSU garnered a 90.32% passing rate against the national passing rate of 39.27%.

The University was also named as the lone top performing school with 50 or more examinees in the Civil Engineers Board Exam.