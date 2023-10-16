DLSU Prof becomes First Filipino Recipient of International Ergonomics Association Fellowship Award

332 SHARES Share Tweet

De La Salle University (DLSU) Full Professor Dr. Alma Maria Jennifer Gutierrez was recently bestowed the International Ergonomics Association (IEA) Fellowship Award for 2023, making her the first Filipino to get this recognition.

A faculty member of the Gokongwei College of Engineering’s Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Gutierrez is one of the pioneering members of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society of the Philippines, where she is serving as president. She co-chairs the IEA International Development Committee since 2021.

She is also the lead editor of the “Convergence of Ergonomics and Design Proceedings” of ACED SEANES2020 in Advances in Intelligent Systems and Computing, a Scopus-indexed publication produced from the ACED-SEANES 2020 conference, where she took the role of conference chair. She has published in the Sustainability Journal, International Journal of Industrial Ergonomics, and International Journal of Aviation Psychology.

In 2018, she was honored with the South East Asian Network of Ergonomics Societies Educator Award in Bangkok, Thailand.

A nonprofit global federation of human factors and ergonomics societies, IEA states on its website that “the IEA Fellowship is given to recognize an individual’s extraordinary or sustained superior accomplishments.” The awardees are active members of a federated or affiliated ergonomics society for at least 10 years and have made significant contributions to the global ergonomics community.