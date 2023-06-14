DLSU professors among the world’s top scientists

235 SHARES Share Tweet

Two professors from De La Salle University are included in Research.com‘s 2023 rankings of the best scientists in the world based on D-index (discipline-filtered h-index).

Prof. Raymond Tan and Prof. Anthony SF Chiu, both University Fellows and Distinguished Full Professors of the Departments of Chemical Engineering and of Industrial and Systems Engineering, respectively, are the only scientists from the Philippines in their respective disciplines.

Tan is listed in the subject area of Engineering and Technology, ranking 1,043 in the world. Chiu, on the other hand, is listed in Social Sciences and Humanities, ranking 3,518 in the world. They also both appeared in the 2022 edition of the list. That same year, DLSU was the top-ranked university in the country.

According to Tan, “The presence of a handful of local researchers in this list shows the potential for Philippine research to be truly world-class. However, our country is also badly underrepresented compared to other nations in a similar developmental stage, which underscores the need for our universities to ramp up efforts to develop globally competitive scientists.”

For more information, visit:

https://research.com/scientists-rankings/engineering-and-technology and

https://research.com/scientists-rankings/social-sciences-and-humanities