DLSU Profs Among the World’s Top 2% Researchers Based on Impact

De La Salle University (DLSU) faculty researchers are included in the 2023 list of the world’s top 2% researchers across all disciplines, in a paper published by a team led by Stanford University statistician John loannidis (https://lnkd.in/eYmHV7Zx). The list includes around 200,000 scholars from all over the globe.

Three Lasallian faculty members are included in the list of the world’s top researchers based on cumulative career statistics. They are University Fellow and Academician Dr. Raymond Tan, University Fellow Dr. Kathleen Aviso, and Professorial Lecturer and retired Distinguished Professor Dr. Luis Razon. There are 29 locally-based researchers, but only 11 are affiliated with HEIs.

Moreover, six faculty members are among the leading researchers in the world based on single recent year data per citations received in 2022. They are Dr. Raymond Tan, University Fellow and Academician Dr. Allan B.I. Bernardo, Dr. Kathleen Aviso, Full Professor and Research Fellow of the Department of Mechanical Engineering Dr. Aristotle Ubando, Department of Theology and Religious Studies Associate Professor Dr. Fides del Castillo, and University Fellow and Academician Dr. Alvin Culaba.

There are a total of 50 locally-based researchers listed, with 32 from Philippine HEIs.