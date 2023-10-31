DLSU Tops 7 subject Areas in the Country – latest THE Rankings Say

360 SHARES Share Tweet

De La Salle University (DLSU) adds another top-ranked field of study in the country according to 2024 Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject. DLSU is now leading in 7 expertise areas among higher education institutions (HEI) in the Philippines.

In the past years, DLSU have been the best HEI in the country in the fields of Business and Economics (801+), Computer Science (801-1,000), Education (501-600), Engineering (1,001), Physical Sciences (1,001), and Social Sciences (801).

This year, DLSU adds Arts and Humanities in its list of top disciplines, placing at 601+ bracket, with University of the Philippines standing close.

Dean of the College of Liberal Arts Dr. Rhoderick Nuncio cited the top administration’s support in fostering a research culture that cultivates social action and innovation. He added that this year’s inclusion in the Arts and Humanities subject rankings is “an affirmation of our pursuit to produce outstanding publications and creative works that enrich our culture, define our identity, and embrace our humanity.”

Other heads of the colleges under these subject areas expressed their enthusiasm and commitment in uplifting the University’s standing through innovation and continuous room for improvement with shared passion for academic excellence.

The overall rankings presented by the Times Higher Education features more than 1500 institutions globally. THE collects data over three main components of participating universities – covering research, teaching, and international impact.

To know more about the THE world university ranking, you may visit: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/by-subject