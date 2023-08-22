DLSU unveils back-to-back infra projects of Manila and Laguna campuses

277 SHARES Share Tweet

In its continuing efforts to provide quality learning spaces and to prepare for future programs that respond to industry and government needs, De La Salle University conducted a series of activities showcasing ongoing infrastructure projects for its Manila and Laguna campuses.

Last August 8, administrators led groundbreaking ceremonies on the Laguna Campus for two major infrastructure projects: the University Hall and the Enrique K. Razon Jr. Hall. Meanwhile at the Manila campus, DLSU officials held the blessing and inauguration of 31 teaching laboratories last August 9.

The University Hall, benchmarked after the latest educational design trends in the region, will showcase modern learning spaces, student hubs, advanced laboratories, collaborative spaces, and other state-of-the-art facilities.

The Enrique K. Razon Jr. (EKR) Hall will be the new innovation house of the Enrique K. Razon Jr. Logistics Institute (ERLI). The EKR Hall will have a flexible and adaptable learning environment to meet the needs of the students, faculty, and researchers. It will also feature the first bi-level digital learning commons which includes a 24/7 space for students.

The EKR Hall groundbreaking ceremony was graced by key guests Dr. Enrique K. Razon Jr., his wife, Mrs. Felicia “Lizzy” Razon, Vice Chairman of Bloomberry Resorts Corp. Mr. Jose Eduardo Alarilla, Head of Global Public Relations of ICTSI Ms. Narlene Soriano, and his Executive Assistant Ms. Lilibeth Bonga.

In his opening remarks, DLSU President Br. Bernard S. Oca FSC emphasized that these facilities are the foundation “to empower future generations of Lasallian scholars, innovators, and leaders.”

The Manila campus inaugurated the latest addition of resources for students, located around various buildings on campus. These teaching laboratories include classrooms, thesis rooms, research areas, computer laboratories, workshops, and offices, located at the Gokongwei Hall, Enrique Razon Sports Center, Miguel Hall, Science and Technology Research Center, and St. Joseph Hall. The spaces are built for the students and faculty members of the College of Computer Studies, Gokongwei College of Engineering, and College of Science.

These awaited facilities mark the commitment of the university to future-proof spaces and resources for the ever-evolving education and research landscape.