DLSU unveils back-to-back infra projects of Manila and Laguna campuses

Journal Online0
University Hall groundbreaking

In its continuing efforts to provide quality learning spaces and to prepare for future programs that respond to industry and government needs, De La Salle University conducted a series of activities showcasing ongoing infrastructure projects for its Manila and Laguna campuses.

Last August 8, administrators led groundbreaking ceremonies on the Laguna Campus for two major infrastructure projects: the University Hall and the Enrique K. Razon Jr. Hall. Meanwhile at the Manila campus, DLSU officials held the blessing and inauguration of 31 teaching laboratories last August 9.

Br. Bernard Oca FSC
Br. Bernard Oca FSC at University Hall groundbreaking

The University Hall, benchmarked after the latest educational design trends in the region, will showcase modern learning spaces, student hubs, advanced laboratories, collaborative spaces, and other state-of-the-art facilities.

The Enrique K. Razon Jr. (EKR) Hall will be the new innovation house of the Enrique K. Razon Jr. Logistics Institute (ERLI). The EKR Hall will have a flexible and adaptable learning environment to meet the needs of the students, faculty, and researchers. It will also feature the first bi-level digital learning commons which includes a 24/7 space for students.

Dr. Enrique Razon Jr., Br. Bernard Oca FSC, Mrs. Felicia Razon
Dr. Enrique Razon Jr., Br. Bernard Oca FSC, Mrs. Felicia Razon

The EKR Hall groundbreaking ceremony was graced by key guests Dr. Enrique K. Razon Jr., his wife, Mrs. Felicia “Lizzy” Razon, Vice Chairman of Bloomberry Resorts Corp. Mr. Jose Eduardo Alarilla, Head of Global Public Relations of ICTSI Ms. Narlene Soriano, and his Executive Assistant Ms. Lilibeth Bonga.

In his opening remarks, DLSU President Br. Bernard S. Oca FSC emphasized that these facilities are the foundation “to empower future generations of Lasallian scholars, innovators, and leaders.”

ERK Hall Laying of Time Capsule
The ceremonial groundbreaking and laying of the time capsule was led by DLSU President Br. Bernard S. Oca FSC along with DLSU Science Foundation Inc. President Br. Raymundo B. Suplido FSC, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration Mr. Ramon Trajano, Vice President for Laguna Campus and Dean of the School of Innovation and Sustainability Dr. Jonathan Dungca, together with Dr. Enrique Razon Jr. and Mrs. Felicia Razon. External partners, Principal Architect of The Sage Group, Architect Duke Sage, President & COO of DMCI Mr. Jorge A. Consunji, President of DCI Sonny Salvacion, and Managing Director of DGC Digicost Sharon Gay Pascual, also joined the occasion.

The Manila campus inaugurated the latest addition of resources for students, located around various buildings on campus. These teaching laboratories include classrooms, thesis rooms, research areas, computer laboratories, workshops, and offices, located at the Gokongwei Hall, Enrique Razon Sports Center, Miguel Hall, Science and Technology Research Center, and St. Joseph Hall. The spaces are built for the students and faculty members of the College of Computer Studies, Gokongwei College of Engineering, and College of Science.

These awaited facilities mark the commitment of the university to future-proof spaces and resources for the ever-evolving education and research landscape.

