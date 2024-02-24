DLSU unveils finalists for 2024 Lasallian Scholarum Awards

De La Salle University (DLSU) announces the finalists for this year’s Lasallian Scholarum Awards (LSA), an annual event recognizing outstanding media coverage of the youth and education sectors, which will be held on March 20, 2024 at DLSU Manila.
Focusing on the theme “Youth Beat,” the 19th LSA honors professional and student journalists whose outstanding works bring to light key issues affecting the country’s youth and education sectors. The theme highlights the youth’s voice saying: “This is who we are. This is our pulse. This is our beat.”
There are four LSA categories for the country’s journalists, with the winners to receive a one-of-a-kind Toym De Leon Imao sculpture. LSA also has a category for campus journalists.
In partnership with the Student Media Office, LSA will also feature the recipient of the Outstanding Media Personality, voted by DLSU campus journalists.
This year’s finalists are:
Outstanding published feature article on youth and education in a school organ
An open secret: Uncovering queer stories from all-girls schools
Summer Sanares, Samantha Ubiadas and Kazandra Vargas
The LaSallian, De La Salle University
Bagong Bihis: Ang Pagkubli ni Sara Duterte sa Lumulubhang Krisis sa Edukasyon
Angelica Paller
Philippine Collegian, University of the Philippines
Buwagin ang Siksik na Kurikulum: Pagpuksa sa Lumalalang Sistema ng Edukasyon
Jasmien Ivy O. Sanchez
FEU Advocate, Far Eastern University
Dissecting the Mental Health Care and Counseling System in Basic Education
Sean Marcus Ingalla
Philippine Collegian, University of the Philippines
How Learning Loss Stunts Children in the Long Run
Sean Marcus Ingalla
Philippine Collegian, University of the Philippines
Hustle, Hit, Quiet Quit?
Ally De Leon and Felicia Singson
The Guidon, Ateneo de Manila University
Kung Pati ang Kaguruan ay Nasa Krisis
Ryan Maltezo
Philippine Collegian, University of the Philippines
Out of sight, in the mind: The sobering reality of mental health issues
Clarisse Bernal, Red Binay and Therese Genota
The LaSallian, De La Salle University
Wikang Gen Z: Ang pagsabay sa uso ng wikang Filipino
Michelle A. Agustin
The Varsitarian, University of Santo Tomas
Will AI Chatbots Take Over Education?
Patrick Kyle Adeva
Philippine Collegian, University of the Philippines
Outstanding online feature article on youth and education
Bakit kami mahirap?’: Fresh grad Leo Jaminola reflects on struggles as working student
Gaby Agbulos
RepublicAsia
DepEd eyeing school break ‘learning camp’
Janvic Mateo
The Philippine Star
Explainer: How the ‘K+10+2’ system may not address root issues, challenges that hounded K to 12
Cristina Chi
The Philippine Star
Is AI the future of education? UP profs start debate
Jericho Zafra
RepublicAsia
Millennial leaders driving positive change–in schools, at sea
Russel P. Loreto
Inquirer.Net
No more concept of Top 1′: DepEd memo stirs discussion on recognizing academic excellence in the Philippines
Yoniel Acebuche
The Philippine Star
Numbers fall but PH teen pregnancies persist, mirror economic, learning gaps
Kurt Dela Peña
Inquirer.Net
The working student’s plight: the choice between acads and assets
Gaby Agbulos
RepublicAsia
This young Filipino inventor bags James Dyson Award for developing a portable keychain microscope
Jessica Pag-Iwayan
Manila Bulletin
When classes start today, many students will need help relearning last year’s lessons
Cristina Chi
The Philippine Star
Outstanding published feature article on youth and education in a nationally circulated publication
Baguio kids perform poorly in EnglishDepEd survey
Vincent Cabreza
Philippine Daily Inquirer
Kids’ yoga: Teaching empathy, cooperation, compassion
Jesse Pizarro Boga
Philippine Daily Inquirer
Philippine schools level up with new tech
John Victor D. Ordonez
Business World
School, DepEd execs endorse ‘mass promotion’ – ACT
Jane Bautista
Philippine Daily Inquirer
When children bear children
Roderick Abad
Business Mirror
When Young People Conquer Cancer
Marge C. Enriquez
Philippine Daily Inquirer
Outstanding video feature story on youth and education
Anak ng mga janitor… cum laude!
Jessica Soho, Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho
GMA Public Affairs
Battleground to Playground: Pagbangon ng Komunidad sa dating kuta ng Abu Sayyaf Group
Lilian Tiburcio, Stand For Truth
GMA Public Affairs
Batas Bata
Atom Araullo, The Atom Araullo Specials
GMA Public Affairs
Bawat Barya
Atom Araullo, i-Witness
GMA Public Affairs
Boat to School
Howie Severino, i-Witness
GMA Public Affairs
JUNGLE SCHOOL: Sakripisyo ng gurong Palaw’an sa kagubatan
Abby Espiritu, Stand For Truth
GMA Public Affairs
Mga bata tumatawid ng ilog at bundok para makapag-aral
Bernadette Sembrano and Jeff Canoy, Tao Po
ABS-CBN News
Sisid sa Putik
Mav Gonzales, i-Witness
GMA Public Affairs
Outstanding feature story on De La Salle University
DLSU research links poor studies to bullying, youth alienation
Jane Bautista
Inquirer.Net
DLSU’s robotic medical aid gets Singapore patent
Jane Bautista
Inquirer.Net
DLSU’s wearable robot for stroke rehab gets international patent
Janvic Mateo
The Philippine Star
Filipino invention that could give robots human-like feeling wins robotics award in UK
Rhia Grana
ABS-CBN News
Get to Know DLSU PUSA, Where Campus Cats Found a Home at La Salle
Pia Regalado
Spot.PH
Iggy Escano hopes to have left lasting legacy in DLSU
Zachi Cruz
Tiebreaker Times
La Salle engineers develop AI-aided tech to help manage traffic
Krixia Subingsubing
Inquirer.Net
La Salle teenager highlights rise from rookie year with championship, MVP trophies
Lance Agcaoili
Inquirer.Net
Meet Lasallian Angela Okol: How the Winner of Miss Manila Tourism Rose Above Online Hate
and Shed Light on Her Advocacies
Summer Sanares
Good News Pilipinas
PH online news media at ‘moderate level of disinformation risk’: study
Arra Perez
ABS-CBN News
The merit-based awards program tapped an independent media-monitoring agency to scour youth and education stories from major print, broadcast, and online news organizations in the country.
Entries were shortlisted by a pool of award-winning faculty and field experts from DLSU. The external Board of Judges include recent MMFF winner, director Pepe Diokno; Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino Commissioner Dr. Arthur Casanova, Academe Foundation Executive Director Sachie Nadal Reyes, and DLSU faculty member Br. Richie Yap FSC.