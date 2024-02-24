DLSU unveils finalists for 2024 Lasallian Scholarum Awards

222 SHARES Share Tweet

De La Salle University (DLSU) announces the finalists for this year’s Lasallian Scholarum Awards (LSA), an annual event recognizing outstanding media coverage of the youth and education sectors, which will be held on March 20, 2024 at DLSU Manila.

Focusing on the theme “Youth Beat,” the 19th LSA honors professional and student journalists whose outstanding works bring to light key issues affecting the country’s youth and education sectors. The theme highlights the youth’s voice saying: “This is who we are. This is our pulse. This is our beat.”

There are four LSA categories for the country’s journalists, with the winners to receive a one-of-a-kind Toym De Leon Imao sculpture. LSA also has a category for campus journalists.

In partnership with the Student Media Office, LSA will also feature the recipient of the Outstanding Media Personality, voted by DLSU campus journalists.

This year’s finalists are:

Outstanding published feature article on youth and education in a school organ

An open secret: Uncovering queer stories from all-girls schools

Summer Sanares, Samantha Ubiadas and Kazandra Vargas

The LaSallian, De La Salle University

Bagong Bihis: Ang Pagkubli ni Sara Duterte sa Lumulubhang Krisis sa Edukasyon

Angelica Paller

Philippine Collegian, University of the Philippines

Buwagin ang Siksik na Kurikulum: Pagpuksa sa Lumalalang Sistema ng Edukasyon

Jasmien Ivy O. Sanchez

FEU Advocate, Far Eastern University

Dissecting the Mental Health Care and Counseling System in Basic Education

Sean Marcus Ingalla

Philippine Collegian, University of the Philippines

How Learning Loss Stunts Children in the Long Run

Sean Marcus Ingalla

Philippine Collegian, University of the Philippines

Hustle, Hit, Quiet Quit?

Ally De Leon and Felicia Singson

The Guidon, Ateneo de Manila University

Kung Pati ang Kaguruan ay Nasa Krisis

Ryan Maltezo

Philippine Collegian, University of the Philippines

Out of sight, in the mind: The sobering reality of mental health issues

Clarisse Bernal, Red Binay and Therese Genota

The LaSallian, De La Salle University

Wikang Gen Z: Ang pagsabay sa uso ng wikang Filipino

Michelle A. Agustin

The Varsitarian, University of Santo Tomas

Will AI Chatbots Take Over Education?

Patrick Kyle Adeva

Philippine Collegian, University of the Philippines

Outstanding online feature article on youth and education

Bakit kami mahirap?’: Fresh grad Leo Jaminola reflects on struggles as working student

Gaby Agbulos

RepublicAsia

DepEd eyeing school break ‘learning camp’

Janvic Mateo

The Philippine Star

Explainer: How the ‘K+10+2’ system may not address root issues, challenges that hounded K to 12

Cristina Chi

The Philippine Star

Is AI the future of education? UP profs start debate

Jericho Zafra

RepublicAsia

Millennial leaders driving positive change–in schools, at sea

Russel P. Loreto

Inquirer.Net

No more concept of Top 1′: DepEd memo stirs discussion on recognizing academic excellence in the Philippines

Yoniel Acebuche

The Philippine Star

Numbers fall but PH teen pregnancies persist, mirror economic, learning gaps

Kurt Dela Peña

Inquirer.Net

The working student’s plight: the choice between acads and assets

Gaby Agbulos

RepublicAsia

This young Filipino inventor bags James Dyson Award for developing a portable keychain microscope

Jessica Pag-Iwayan

Manila Bulletin

When classes start today, many students will need help relearning last year’s lessons

Cristina Chi

The Philippine Star

Outstanding published feature article on youth and education in a nationally circulated publication

Baguio kids perform poorly in EnglishDepEd survey

Vincent Cabreza

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Kids’ yoga: Teaching empathy, cooperation, compassion

Jesse Pizarro Boga

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Philippine schools level up with new tech

John Victor D. Ordonez

Business World

School, DepEd execs endorse ‘mass promotion’ – ACT

Jane Bautista

Philippine Daily Inquirer

When children bear children

Roderick Abad

Business Mirror

When Young People Conquer Cancer

Marge C. Enriquez

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Outstanding video feature story on youth and education

Anak ng mga janitor… cum laude!

Jessica Soho, Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho

GMA Public Affairs

Battleground to Playground: Pagbangon ng Komunidad sa dating kuta ng Abu Sayyaf Group

Lilian Tiburcio, Stand For Truth

GMA Public Affairs

Batas Bata

Atom Araullo, The Atom Araullo Specials

GMA Public Affairs

Bawat Barya

Atom Araullo, i-Witness

GMA Public Affairs

Boat to School

Howie Severino, i-Witness

GMA Public Affairs

JUNGLE SCHOOL: Sakripisyo ng gurong Palaw’an sa kagubatan

Abby Espiritu, Stand For Truth

GMA Public Affairs

Mga bata tumatawid ng ilog at bundok para makapag-aral

Bernadette Sembrano and Jeff Canoy, Tao Po

ABS-CBN News

Sisid sa Putik

Mav Gonzales, i-Witness

GMA Public Affairs

Outstanding feature story on De La Salle University

DLSU research links poor studies to bullying, youth alienation

Jane Bautista

Inquirer.Net

DLSU’s robotic medical aid gets Singapore patent

Jane Bautista

Inquirer.Net

DLSU’s wearable robot for stroke rehab gets international patent

Janvic Mateo

The Philippine Star

Filipino invention that could give robots human-like feeling wins robotics award in UK

Rhia Grana

ABS-CBN News

Get to Know DLSU PUSA, Where Campus Cats Found a Home at La Salle

Pia Regalado

Spot.PH

Iggy Escano hopes to have left lasting legacy in DLSU

Zachi Cruz

Tiebreaker Times

La Salle engineers develop AI-aided tech to help manage traffic

Krixia Subingsubing

Inquirer.Net

La Salle teenager highlights rise from rookie year with championship, MVP trophies

Lance Agcaoili

Inquirer.Net

Meet Lasallian Angela Okol: How the Winner of Miss Manila Tourism Rose Above Online Hate

and Shed Light on Her Advocacies

Summer Sanares

Good News Pilipinas

PH online news media at ‘moderate level of disinformation risk’: study

Arra Perez

ABS-CBN News

The merit-based awards program tapped an independent media-monitoring agency to scour youth and education stories from major print, broadcast, and online news organizations in the country.

Entries were shortlisted by a pool of award-winning faculty and field experts from DLSU. The external Board of Judges include recent MMFF winner, director Pepe Diokno; Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino Commissioner Dr. Arthur Casanova, Academe Foundation Executive Director Sachie Nadal Reyes, and DLSU faculty member Br. Richie Yap FSC.