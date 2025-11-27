DLSU ushers in the Christmas season with Animo Christmas!

249 SHARES Share Tweet

De La Salle University formally opened the much anticipated Lasallian Yuletide season with Animo Christmas! 2025 with a series of activities centered on the theme “Lasallian Jubilee Christmas: Celebrating Hearts of Gratitude & Hope” yesterday November 26.

The celebrations kicked-off with a Holy Mass at the Henry Sy, Sr. Hall Grounds at 4:00 pm, followed by the lighting of the 16-meter Animo Christmas! Tree adorned with traditional Filipino decorations and campus lights at sundown. Adjacent to the giant tree is a Christmas chapel where visitors are treated to an audio-visual projection mapping presentation.

In his message, DLSU President Br. Bernard Oca FSC said “Bilang mga Lasalyano at Pilipino, isinasapuso natin ang tunay na diwa ng Pasko. Maging kaisa tayo ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga nangangailangan, sa pamamagitan ng pagbabahagi ng ating oras, talento, at pagmamahal. Magningning tayo tulad ng pag-asa, pananampalataya, at pag-ibig na dala ng bagong silang na batang Hesus sa sabsaban.”

DLSU Culture and Arts groups as well as different university sectors performed during the opening program. Featured performers of the “Evergreen: Animo Christmas Concert” were The Itchyworms, Earl Agustin, Viñas Deluxe, and Autotelic.

A Christmas bazaar is also being held on campus where proceeds will be given to the University’s various beneficiaries.