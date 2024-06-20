Dog and cat owners, urged to avail of free anti-rabies vaccination for pets in Manila

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna is inviting Manila residents who have ‘fur babies’ to avail of the free anti-rabies vaccination that would be given on June 22 (Saturday).

Lacuna said the vaccination program, which is a joint effort of the Manila city government, the JCI Manila and the Veterinary Inspection Board of Manila, would cover pet dogs and cats.

According to the mayor, the purpose of the program is to help provide safety not only for the pets concerned but more so, for the members of the community.

It was learned that the program will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Canonigo Basketball Court located on Pres. Quirino Extension, Brgy. 678 Zone 74 in Paco, Manila.

Lacuna, who is also a doctor, stressed the importance of availing of free anti-rabies vaccination if one has pets, noting that rabies may cause death and can be transmitted from animals to humans.

Pets that have been vaccinated enjoy better protection and become healthier and more active, she said.

She urged the residents of Manila to join hands in the effort to have all pets in the city vaccinated and do their share in ensuring that all communities within the city will be safe and healthy at all times.

On the said date, Lacuna said that in addition to giveaways, free flyers will also be distributed. These flyers contain information about the correct way of taking care of a cat or dog, how to keep them healthy and what should be done in case one gets bitten or scratched by said animals.

Meantime, those who are not able to avail may go to the city’s health centers under Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold ‘Poks’ Pangan where free anti-rabies vaccination services are also being offered.