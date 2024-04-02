DOH advises women to use cotton underwear if they don’t want to go ‘commando’

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Ted Herbosa advised women to use cotton underwear amid the hot condition in the country, in order to avoid getting fungal infections.

Herbosa’s advice same after House Deputy Majority Leader and Iloilo Representative Janette Garin advised women to do away with the underwear if they are just staying home.

According to Herbosa, the advice of Garin has basis, noting that the extreme heat may bring about infection in women’s private part like candidiasis.

Instead of not wearing any underwar, the Health Secretary said women may opt to wear underwear made of cotton.

“Ang usual advice for women suffering candidiasis is really to wear cotton underwear…kung ayaw niyo mag-commando, mag-cotton underwear because it also does not trap moisture,” he said.