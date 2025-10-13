DOH allays fears about influenza-like illnesses, says cases are low

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Health (DOH) allayed fears regarding reports of mounting cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) which resulted in the two-day cancellation of face-to-face classes in public schools at the National Capital Region (NCR) and some universities.

DOH spokesperson and assistant secretary Albert Domingo made the pronouncement, adding that based on records, the cases of ILIs in the country remain low.

Domingo said that from January to September 27, 2025, the number recorded a total of 121,716 cases which, he said, is lower by 8% compared to the 132,538 cases recorded during the same period last year.

He also expressed belief that the decision by the DepEd-NCR to suspend face-to-face classes in all public schools on Monday and Tuesday (October 13 and October 14) was a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the said illness.

“At the national level, the number of influenza-like illnesses is lower than last year thus far. It is sound precaution for local and institutional health authorities to practice preventive measures to keep the numbers down,” Domingo said.

“… ito po ay normal lamang na pag-iingat at base na rin sa kanilang anunsiyo, sinabay nila sa earthquake preparedness para sa Big One,” he added.

It will be recalled that the Deped–NCR announced a temporary suspension of face-to-face classes in public schools due to a growing number of ILI cases and also following a series of earthquakes in the country.

The move is reportedly meant to give the schools the chance to conduct disinfection, sanitation and building inspections to ensure the health and safety of their students.