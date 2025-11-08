DOH raises Code Blue Alert nationwide

166 SHARES Share Tweet

DUE to the massive effects of typhoon ‘Tino,’ Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa ordered a Code Blue Alert for all facilities and operations of the DOH in the entire country.

The DOH said the raising of the code blue alert followed a declaration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. placing the country under a national state of calamity on Thursday, November 6.

Under the said status, all DOH regional offices and health facilities are on heightened alert.

Additional health personnel are also deployed in evacuation centers and temporary health facilities in areas ravaged by the typhoon, while all medicines, medical supplies and mobile response teams have also been pre-positioned to assist local government units.

Operations Center (OPCEN) and Health Emergency Management Staff (HEMS) staff have also been activated for faster coordination for emergency response.

“Nakaantabay na rin sa deployment ang tatlong Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Team (PEMAT) na kinikilala ng World Health Organization (WHO) na may kakayahang magserbisyo bilang outpatient department o magtayo ng pansamantalang hospital tents sa oras ng sakuna,” Herbosa said.