DOLE Completes Validation and Contract Signing for TUPAD Program at BJMP Iligan City Jail

Iligan City, Lanao del Norte — In the spirit of the Christmas season, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), in partnership with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory, has concluded the validation and contract signing for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) Program yesterday, November 24, 2025. The activity aims to reach 605 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) who will be given the chance to earn income through ten days of emergency employment.

For many of the expected beneficiaries, the program is a gift of hope for their families this Christmas. Nonoy, one of the PDLs, shared how his wife and children depend on him despite his current situation. “This program gives me hope that I can still provide for my family, especially now that Christmas is near. It feels like a gift not just for me, but for them,” he said.

City Jail Warden JCINSP Carmelo A. Corsame welcomed the initiative, saying, “This project is a vital opportunity for our Persons Deprived of Liberty to engage in meaningful work while also receiving much-needed income support. By participating in the TUPAD program, they are not only helping improve sanitation and maintenance within the facility but also gaining dignity and hope through productive activity.”

DOLE Lanao del Norte Provincial Head Ms. Christie O. Perfecto emphasized the agency’s commitment, noting, “The TUPAD program continues to be a lifeline for displaced and disadvantaged workers. Through this partnership with BJMP Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory, we hope to reach our target beneficiaries, ensuring that they are properly validated, enrolled, and protected under formal contracts. This is our way of bringing the spirit of Christmas to those who need it most.”

Each beneficiary will receive Php 4,610.00 for a 10-day work period, PPE, TUPAD ID and insurance coverage. For PDLs like Nonoy, the program is a chance to reconnect with their role as providers and to give their families the gift of hope this holiday season.

