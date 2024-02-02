DOLE, PROCOR Eyeing for Additional Livelihood Program for Former Rebels in CAR

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Allen, Baguio City – Ensuring continuous government intervention among former rebels (FRs), the Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) through the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15 (RMFB 15), in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment-Cordillera Administrative Region (DOLE-CAR), held a consultation dialogue with the Former Rebels (FRs) of the Cordillera on January 30, 2024, at Camp Bado Dangwa, La Trinidad, Benguet, to assess the necessary support that the concerned government agencies can provide.

The assessment and consultation are part of the RMFB15’s program ”Panag-aywan iti Kailyan”, a whole-of-nation approach program providing the necessary needs to help the marginalized communities in the region.

Under “Panag-aywan iti Kailyan”, PROCOR aims to deliver the basic services of the government and private sectors to Geographically Isolated Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs), Conflict affected areas, and former rebels.

“In addition to the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) of the government, there are many more interventions and initiatives that the government can give the former rebels in addressing their complex needs and their transition to mainstream society. The “Panag-aywan iti Kailyan” supports our Regional Director, PBGEN DAVID K PEREDO’s 3 Fold Agenda “Disiplina at dasal, Kakayahan at kaunlaran, Pagmamahal at pagtupad sa tungkulin (DKP)” said PCOL RUEL D TAGEL, Force Commander, RMFB15.

He also added that the PROCOR initiative is a component of the government’s larger and more intensive efforts to support former rebels as they reintegrate into society, embrace peace, and begin a new chapter in their lives.

As such, PROCOR is urging the remaining CTG members once more to abandon the senseless armed revolution and acknowledge that fighting the government is futile.

PROCOR remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting former rebels and looks forward to further collaboration with other relevant agencies to ensure the successful reintegration of former rebels in the Cordillera.