‘Don’t always believe in what your doctors say. Do own research, study’

A dermatologist said that patients should not always believe what their doctors say unless studies and research have been made on their prescribed medicines.

“Ang doktor kasi kahit magaling, puwede ring magkamali,” Dra. Grace Carole Beltran, said. A dermatologist, aesthetic surgeon and a pathology dermatologist, she was the guest in the most recent Media Health Forum of Bauertek Corporation.

She stressed that aside from the doctor’s advice and promotion of medical products, it is also important for patients to do their own study and research.

“Hindi naman porke’t sinabi ng doctor, siguradong tama eh. Kailangan pag-aralan mo rin,” Beltran explained.

She said that taking fake medicines has many side effects and patients should take extra care.

Beltran disclosed that to date, medical cannabis or marijuana, in which its legalization for its use in the Philippines, is being pushed at the Senate and House of Representatives, is also being used by dermatologists.

The plant is used for acne, tropic dermatitis and others. Although it is still under study and in its infantile stage, it has potential to be recommended for lupus and other ailments, according to Beltran.

Gomez meanwhile said that cannabis is being used as additives for dermatological purposes like cream with its CBD or cannabidiol, which is its second most prevalent active ingredient.

Both Beltran and Gomez said that cosmetics extracts from marijuana should not contain THC or tetrahydrocannabinol or the chemical that gets people ‘high.’

CBD on the other hand, has no intoxicating effects and can treat a wide range of symptoms. (Nelson Santos-PAPI)