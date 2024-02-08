DOST 1 inks MOU with Alaminos LGU, PSU

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by the Department of Science and Technology Region 1 (DOST 1), together with the Local Government Unit (LGU) Alaminos, and Pangasinan State University (PSU), for the implementation of the transformative Smart and Sustainable Communities Program (SSCP) for Alaminos City on February 7, 2024.

The event was held at the Don Leopoldo Sison Convention Center, Alaminos City. This groundbreaking partnership marks a significant step towards harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) to enhance the quality of life of the communities and streamline public services in Alaminos City.

The MOU signing was led by DOST 1 Regional Director, Dr. Teresita A. Tabaog; Alaminos City Mayor, Hon. Arth Bryan Celeste; and PSU President Elbert M. Galas represented by Dr. Razeale G. Resultay, Vice President of Research, Extension, and Innovation Office. This partnership and MOU signing was witnessed by Alaminos City Vice Mayor, Hon. Jan Marionne R. Fontalera; DOST 1 – Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO) Pangasinan Provincial Director, Engr. Arnold C. Santos; and Dr. Betchie Aguinaldo, BIRDC Director of Isabela State University – Cauayan.

With the collaboration, DOST 1 will provide technical expertise, support, and access to cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation and sustainability in the city, as RD Tabaog emphasized the importance of STI for the benefit of the communities aiming to a future-ready city that prioritizes sustainability, efficiency, and inclusivity.

LGU Alaminos will facilitate the implementation by working closely with PSU to integrate smart and sustainable infrastructure and systems seamlessly into the urban landscape, as Hon. Celeste, one of the DOST 1 Science Ambassadors, reaffirmed his commitment to be one with DOST 1 with its initiatives by harnessing the power of STI to address pressing urban challenges and to improve the well-being of the Filipino citizens. The SSCP is a strategy of the department integrating the Innovation, Science and Technology for Accelerating Regional Technology-Based Development (iSTART) for a more holistic & inclusive approach to leverage advanced technologies and data-driven solutions to address the challenges, promote sustainability, and improve overall governance as Alaminos City starts its journey to become a model for smart, sustainable, and inclusive development in the region.

This represents the testament of DOST 1 to promote STI and partnerships with its LGUs and SUCs in shaping a brighter future for the communities in the region, embracing the opportunities of the digital age, and emerging as a beacon of smart and sustainable community.