DOST 1 opens ‘smart and sustainable’ workshop in Laoag City

THE Participatory Planning and Road Map Development Workshop towards a Smart and Sustainable City of Laoag kicked off on Monday at the auditorium of Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, with no less than Laoag City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon and DOST 1 Regional Director Dr. Teresita A. Tabaog in attendance.

In a brief message before the program proper. Mayor Keon underscored the importance of SSCP, a program run by the Department of science and Technology, and encouraged the participants to actively engage in the process to help Laoag City become a smarter and more sustainable city not only for Ilocanos but for all Filipinos.

Dr. Tabaog, for her part, highlighted the SSCP’s potential to foster more inclusive, smart, and sustainable communities and cities in the province, ultimately uplifting the way of life of the people in Laoag City.

Meanwhile, Engr. Benjamin S. Mercado, Provincial Director of DOST PSTO-Ilocos Norte (IN), spoke of the program’s rationale, as he listed the activities and sessions for the first day of the workshop.

Among the activities are overview and discussions on smart and sustainable community fundamentals, local government units (LGUs) profiling, and assessment from the other resource persons, including Mr. Michael John C. Maquiling, SSCP Focal Person of DOST Region 1; Engr. Jordan L. Abad, Provincial Director of DOST PSTO-IS; Engr. Brian U. Rasco, Supervising SRS of PSTO-IN; and Ms. Shereen Joy Engada, SRS-1 of PSTO-IN.

At the end of the workshop, participants from the general public service sector, social sector, and economic sector of LGU-Laoag will present their outputs, contributing to a collaborative effort towards a brighter, smarter, and more sustainable Laoag City.